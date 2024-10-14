Canada vs. Panama: How to watch, stream international friendly

The Canadian men's national team play their only match of the October window Tuesday evening, hosting Panama at Toronto FC's BMO Field.
How to watch & stream
- Canada: OneSoccer
- USA: FS1
When
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
Les Rouges are 10 games into their Jesse Marsch era, going 3W-4L-3D under the former CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls manager.
That overall record can be misleading, though, as Canada are soaring after a fourth-place finish at Copa América 2024. They also went undefeated against fellow 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Mexico and USA in September.
Canada called up 12 MLS players for this camp, including Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg. They've both become trusted figures in Marsch's high-tempo, direct system.
Several recent MLS exports could start, including center back Moïse Bombito after he departed Colorado Rapids for Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in a club-record transfer. Meanwhile, central midfielder Mathieu Choinière went from Montréal to Swiss top-flight side Grasshopper Club Zurich.
Vancouver Whitecaps product and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies captains the side. With 29 international goals apiece, Jonathan David and former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin are Canada's joint all-time leading scorers.
Panama are seeking a bounce-back result after losing 2-0 against the USMNT on Saturday.
Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carrasquilla started at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium, while Minnesota United midfielder Carlos Harvey and Nashville SC midfielder Aníbal Godoy were second-half substitutes.
Long-term, head coach Thomas Christiansen's side is chasing a return to the FIFA World Cup. Los Canaleros qualified for Russia 2018 in historic fashion and narrowly missed out on Qatar 2022.