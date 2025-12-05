FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: USA in Group D with Australia, Paraguay & TBD

The United States learned their 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday afternoon, slotting into Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay and the winner of UEFA Playoff C.
Here’s what awaits the co-hosts next June and July during the 48-team tournament.
When they’ll play
- June 12 vs. Paraguay | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
- June 19 vs. Australia | Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington
- June 25 vs. TBD | SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
Who they drew
Australia
- FIFA World Ranking: 26
- How they got here: AFC third round Group C runners-up
- World Cup history: 6 previous appearances; two Round of 16 finishes
- Key players: Nestory Irankunda (RW); Aiden O'Neill (M); Kye Rowles (D); Mathew Ryan (GK)
- Coach: Tony Popovic
Paraguay
- FIFA World Ranking: 39
- How they got here: CONMEBOL sixth place
- World Cup history: 8 previous appearances; one quarterfinal finish
- Key players: Andrés Cubas (M), Diego Goméz (M); Miguel Almirón (M); Gustavo Gómez (D)
- Coach: Gustavo Alfaro
UEFA Playoff C winner
From March 26-31, 16 UEFA nations will participate in the European playoffs. Four teams emerge to book their World Cup spot.
Path C
- Türkiye vs. Romania
- Slovakia vs. Kosovo
Final: Türkiye/Romania vs. Slovakia/Kosovo
USMNT’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The USA automatically qualified for their 12th World Cup as tournament co-hosts, along with Canada and Mexico.
They're led by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed in September 2024 following Gregg Berhalter's exit three months prior.
The USMNT have gone 14W-7L-1D under the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss, including a runner-up finish at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic is their highest-profile player, while several MLS standouts – including New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese and Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna – could have key roles.
World Cup schedule
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Expanded to 48 teams, the tournament will unfold at 16 stadiums – five of them home to Major League Soccer clubs.
The schedule breakdown is below:
- Group stage: June 11-27
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11
- Semifinals: July 14-15
- Third place: July 18
- Final: July 19