FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: USA in Group D with Australia, Paraguay & TBD

The United States learned their 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday afternoon, slotting into Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay and the winner of UEFA Playoff C.

Here’s what awaits the co-hosts next June and July during the 48-team tournament.

From March 26-31, 16 UEFA nations will participate in the European playoffs. Four teams emerge to book their World Cup spot.

USMNT’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The USA automatically qualified for their 12th World Cup as tournament co-hosts, along with Canada and Mexico.

They're led by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed in September 2024 following Gregg Berhalter's exit three months prior.