Canada vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

It's a dead-heat atop the Octagonal table, and two countries fighting for the No. 1 spot will meet Tuesday when Canada face Mexico in a massive Concacaf World Cup Qualifier at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.
Here's everything you need to know before kickoff, which sees Canada look to stay unbeaten (four wins, three draws thus far) while Mexico hope to rebound from their first Octagonal defeat.
When
- Tuesday, November 16 | 9:05 pm ET
Where
- Commonwealth Stadium | Edmonton, Alberta
How to watch and stream
- Paramount+, OneSoccer
Canada
It was mission accomplished for Les Rouges during their first match of the November window, a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday that put head coach John Herdman's group third in the standings with 13 points through seven matches. Panama are right on their heels with 11 points after their dramatic comeback victory over Honduras, so another positive result would be instrumental in keeping pace for an automatic Qatar 2022 bid that comes with a top-three finish.
Will Canada go one step further during their third meeting with El Tri this year? They previously lost in the Gold Cup semifinals and then drew 1-1 at Estadio Azteca in World Cup Qualifying. For the momentum to continue, expect Vancouver Whitecaps product Alphonso Davies to again be in the spotlight during this prolonged homecoming. Forward Jonathan David and New England Revolution star Tajon Buchanan are also game-changers.
All the while, Canada's prospects of making their first World Cup since 1986 are looking bright.
Mexico
Mexico are looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to the US men's national team in Cincinnati on Friday. Tata Martino's men are level with the US on 14 points, but currently in second place due to the goal-differential tiebreaker.
They remain in solid position to secure a top-three spot, but a road victory would be big for morale purposes coming off the letdown against the Yanks. It'd put El Tri back on track during a qualifying cycle that's seen them display some uneven form.
One X-factor: How will Mexico respond to competing in near-freezing conditions? The environment Tuesday night will surely factor in.