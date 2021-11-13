Canada vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Here's everything you need to know before kickoff, which sees Canada look to stay unbeaten (four wins, three draws thus far) while Mexico hope to rebound from their first Octagonal defeat.

It's a dead-heat atop the Octagonal table, and two countries fighting for the No. 1 spot will meet Tuesday when Canada face Mexico in a massive Concacaf World Cup Qualifier at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.

Canada

It was mission accomplished for Les Rouges during their first match of the November window, a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday that put head coach John Herdman's group third in the standings with 13 points through seven matches. Panama are right on their heels with 11 points after their dramatic comeback victory over Honduras, so another positive result would be instrumental in keeping pace for an automatic Qatar 2022 bid that comes with a top-three finish.

Will Canada go one step further during their third meeting with El Tri this year? They previously lost in the Gold Cup semifinals and then drew 1-1 at Estadio Azteca in World Cup Qualifying. For the momentum to continue, expect Vancouver Whitecaps product Alphonso Davies to again be in the spotlight during this prolonged homecoming. Forward Jonathan David and New England Revolution star Tajon Buchanan are also game-changers.