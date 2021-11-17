Three Takeaways from Canada's historic Iceteca win over Mexico

The Canadian men’s national team clinched another historic result thanks to a 2-1 win over Mexico in their Concacaf World Cup qualifier at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday night.

This result, along with the road draws in the U.S. and Mexico, nullifies the disappointing draws with Honduras at home and Jamaica in Kingston. After eight of 14 games in the Octagonal, it's Canada that sit top of the standings.

Until, that is, Cyle Larin replicated the feat at Commonwealth Stadium to match another Canadian record. More on that later.

The evening ended with Canada’s first victory over Mexico in World Cup qualifying in 45 years. Not since Buzz Parsons secured a 1-0 win at Vancouver’s Empire Stadium back in 1976 has a Canadian side defeated El Tri in a qualifier.

Then, Atiba Hutchinson was named to the starting lineup. As a result, he logged his 90th cap to break the national team’s all-time appearances record for a male player, passing his ex-teammate Julian De Guzman in the process.

It began with the weather, which was tabulated at 16 degrees as kickoff occurred, leading the venue to be dubbed the Estadio "Iceteca ," in a light-hearted reference to Mexico's famous Estadio Azteca. The snow and frigid conditions were the main storylines entering the game, so it was expected to dominate the proceedings.

From the outset of the match, it was a historic night for Canadian soccer.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Cyle Larin. Canada’s top scorer in 2021 had to miss the October window due to a late injury and couldn’t recover in time to participate.

Having returned to the pitch for Besiktas a few weeks prior to this November window, Larin then came down with a stomach bug a couple of days before the Costa Rica game. That played a role in him only coming off the bench in that match.

"He was feeling ill the first few days we got here and really had not eaten for two days,” Herdman said of Larin’s condition after Tuesday's win. “He had a lot of travel and this squad is deep so we were able to rest him out that first game.”

Larin was finally fresh and ready to go on Tuesday. But initially, he appeared a little sluggish. Chalk it down to the cold and not playing a full match on the Commonwealth Stadium turf.