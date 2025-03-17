Canada vs. Mexico: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League semifinal

The Canada men's national team meet Mexico on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, deciding who makes the 2025 Concacaf Nations League final.
How to watch & stream
- English: Paramount+, OneSoccer
- Spanish: Univision
When
- Thursday, March 20 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California
Eight MLS players feature in Jesse Marsch's 23-man roster, with Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ali Ahmed and Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg regulars in recent camps.
A semifinal victory over Mexico sends Canada to the March 23 final against the USA-Panama winner. If they lose, they'll play the third-place match earlier that same day.
The CanMNT will compete in their second-ever Concacaf Nations League Finals, looking to win their first trophy in 25 years. Marsch's side reached the final four with a 4-0 aggregate victory over Suriname in the two-legged quarterfinal round.
Les Rouges reached the competition's final once before, in 2023, though they lost 2-0 to the United States.
Expect striker Jonathan David (Lille) and Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown export Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) to be difference-makers. They've been prolific in UEFA Champions League play this season, tallying a combined 9g/2a.
Mexico have reached the semifinals of every Concacaf Nations League to date, but are yet to raise the trophy after losing two finals against the United States.
That creates a clear target for head coach Javier Aguirre's team, which advanced past Honduras in the quarterfinals with a 4-2 aggregate win. And it adds pressure for El Tri stars to deliver, including Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez and AC Milan striker Santiago Giménez.
This Canada-Mexico matchup has blossomed into a budding rivalry in recent years, with both sides owning a 1W-1L-2D record in their last four meetings. That includes a 0-0 draw last October.