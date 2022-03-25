Canada vs. Jamaica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

The top three finishers automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place side earns a spot in an intercontinental playoff against the winner of the Oceania region this June.

Canada have a three-point edge on the US men's national team and Mexico atop the Concacaf standings and – more importantly – a six-point advantage on fourth-place Costa Rica with two matches to play.

The Canadian men's national team had their celebrations delayed Thursday night in a 1-0 loss at Costa Rica, but still remain in great position to earn their first FIFA World Cup berth since 1986 with a point on Sunday at home against Jamaica.

No one said it would be easy.

The biggest storyline is surely how Canada can clinch a World Cup spot on home soil, with Sunday shaping up to be their brightest men's soccer moment in nearly four decades.

Besiktas and former Orlando City SC striker Cyle Larin leads Canada with 12 qualifying goals and Lille's Jonathan David has nine. The latter went all 90 minutes Thursday at Costa Rica but is likely to see the field again from the opening whistle as the focal point of Herdman's attack.

The bigger implication for Sunday may be the resulting suspension for key midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye . The Colorado Rapids stalwart received his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card only 34 minutes into the contest.

It took 12 matches, but Canada were finally issued a first Octagonal defeat Thursday night against a veteran Ticos side fighting to reach a third consecutive World Cup.

With all the talent recruited by former manager Theo Whitmore, the Reggae Boyz were a popular Concacaf dark horse when Octagonal play began.

The fact that Whitmore is no longer in charge reveals how bad things have gone for Jamaica, who have only one qualifying victory to their name and on Thursday required a late goal from Andre Gray to salvage a 1-1 home draw against El Salvador.

Even so, this remains a squad of more pedigree than their seventh-place position indicates.