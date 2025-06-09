Canada vs. Ivory Coast: How to watch, stream international friendly

The Canadian men's national team host the Ivory Coast at Toronto FC's BMO Field Tuesday night in their final pre-2025 Concacaf Gold Cup friendly.
How to watch & stream
- OneSoccer, TSN
When
- Tuesday, June 10 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
After cruising to a 4-2 win over Ukraine on Saturday, Canada will aim to win the inaugural Canadian Shield. The team with the most points is crowned champion of the four-team tournament, which also features New Zealand.
All matches have a winner, and games go directly to penalties if teams are tied after regulation time. Teams are awarded three points for a regulation-time win, one point for a draw and two points for a shootout win.
Canada impressed in their first outing since earning third place at the Concacaf Nations League in March. Jonathan David scored a brace, former New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan produced 1g/2a and Promise David scored in his senior debut for a 4-2 win over Ukraine.
Saturday's commanding result puts Les Rouges in the driver's seat ahead of their Canadian Shield decider.
More importantly, another strong performance would give Jesse Marsch's squad even more confidence ahead of their June 17 Gold Cup debut. Canada are drawn into Group B alongside Honduras, Curaçao and El Salvador.
Ranked 41st in the latest FIFA World Rankings, Ivory Coast are the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions.
However, the Elephants were upset by New Zealand on Saturday, falling 1-0 in their Canadian Shield opener, and will be eager to bounce back with a statement win over the tournament hosts.
MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath started for Ivory Coast at BMO Field, with the Atlanta United striker getting subbed off in the 53rd minute.