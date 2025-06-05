Canada roster: 12 MLS players called for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 12 MLS players to his 26-man roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer, while another six featured in the league before moving abroad.

Group B schedule

Canada's Group B schedule begins at BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before they visit Houston Dynamo FC's Shell Energy Stadium for tests against Curaçao and El Salvador.

The top two teams reach the knockout phase, which begins June 28-29 with quarterfinal matchups. The final is set for July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.