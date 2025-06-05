Canada roster: 12 MLS players called for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 12 MLS players to his 26-man roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer, while another six featured in the league before moving abroad.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- Tom McGill - Brighton & Hove Albion
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (9)
- Sam Adekugbe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Derek Cornelius - Olympique de Marseille
- Luc De Fougerolles - Fulham FC
- Jamie Knight-Lebel - Bristol City FC
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
- Kamal Miller - Portland Timbers
- Niko Sigur - Hadjuk Split
- Joel Waterman - CF Montréal
MIDFIELDERS (9)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Tajon Buchanan - Inter Milan
- Mathieu Choinière - Grasshopper Zurich
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Ismaël Koné - Olympique de Marseille
- Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Nathan Saliba - CF Montréal
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
FORWARDS (5)
- Jonathan David - LOSC Lille
- Promise David - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Daniel Jebbison - AFC Bournemouth
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Minnesota United FC
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
Group B schedule
- June 17 vs. Honduras - 10:30 pm ET | BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 21 vs. Curaçao - 7 pm ET | Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
- June 24 vs. El Salvador - 10 pm ET | Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
Canada's Group B schedule begins at BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before they visit Houston Dynamo FC's Shell Energy Stadium for tests against Curaçao and El Salvador.
The top two teams reach the knockout phase, which begins June 28-29 with quarterfinal matchups. The final is set for July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Canada are chasing their first Gold Cup title since 2000. This biennial continental competition is the program's last major tournament before Canada co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.
MLS call-ups
Fresh off their run to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final, Vancouver earned a team-high three call-ups: left back Sam Adekugbe and midfielders Ali Ahmed and Jayden Nelson.
Then, four MLS clubs have two call-ups apiece.
Minnesota are represented by goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and striker Tani Oluwaseyi; Montréal have two standouts in midfielder defender Joel Waterman and midfielder Nathan Saliba; Portland have goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller; and Toronto boast fullback Richie Laryea and midfielder Jonathan Osorio.
Rounding out the MLS call-ups? Nashville SC attacker Jacob Shaffelburg, a key part of Les Rouges' third-place finish at the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League.
MLS alums
On the backline, Vancouver alum Derek Cornelius leads a defensive unit that also features ex-Nashville and Montréal fullback Alistair Johnston.
Fellow CFMTL alums Mathieu Choinière and Ismaël Koné highlight the midfield along with former New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan.
Cyle Larin, Canada's second all-time leading scorer with 30 goals, broke out with Orlando City before moving to Europe nearly a decade ago.
Whitecaps homegrown export Alphonso Davies is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2025 Concacaf Nations League third-place match against the USMNT. Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids record outbound transfer Moïse Bombito will miss the tournament with a wrist injury.