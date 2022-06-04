Canada start World Cup prep with last-minute friendly vs. Panama

It’s been a hectic few weeks in Canadian soccer. A cancellation with Iran for geopolitical reasons left Canada scrambling for an opponent at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday (7 pm ET | OneSoccer). Thankfully, a familiar foe in Panama answered the call .

Then Alphonso Davies showed his superstar status and scored arguably the goal of the Octagonal. Everyone remembers it. It’s basically a Canadian heritage moment now.

Panama won’t present the same challenges as Belgium, Croatia or Morocco – Canada’s fellow Group F opponents – at the World Cup , but the previous two meetings have been trying. The Panamanians frustrated Canada in their final World Cup qualifier to the tune of a 1-0 win . The first meeting at BMO Field in Toronto was locked at 1-1 for more than an hour.

There’s no doubt it’s an underwhelming turn of events. From a pure sporting point of view, Canada were set to battle a World Cup-bound opponent in Iran. This would’ve been the first non-Concacaf opponent for the Canadians since January 2020 as well. Instead, Les Rouges have another three-match window against other regional rivals.

Davies didn’t take part in the second match in Panama City this past March, though. The 21-year-old was still recovering from a case of mild myocarditis, but had he participated, that game might’ve turned out differently.

Canada didn’t have their best player for the entirety of 2022, yet rattled off four wins in the final six qualifiers to finish top of Concacaf and qualify for their first World Cup since 1986.

That run proved this team is more than just one player and the newfound mental fortitude is real. But if Canada want to make any noise at the World Cup, they need a healthy and in-form Davies in the team.

That’s the new dilemma facing head coach John Herdman. As well as everyone in the squad who performed in those six games, slotting Davies back into the team means sacrificing a key player.

Richie Laryea might be the odd man out in this case. He was used sparingly at Nottingham Forest following his January transfer from Toronto FC, so it’s the easier choice, but even without any minutes, he still had a major impact in Canada’s qualifiers in January and March.

Herdman has also utilized a midfield pivot in recent games. Atiba Hutchinson split time next to Stephen Eustaquio while also filling in at center back in March. Jonathan Osorio partnered with Eustaquio in the home win over Jamaica, but Osorio withdrew from June's camp due to injury.