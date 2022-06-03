Canada vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly

The Canadian men's national team begins Qatar 2022 World Cup preparations with a friendly against Concacaf foe Panama on Sunday in Vancouver.
This will be the first of three matches for manager John Herdman's squad during the June international window. Shortly after comes a challenging schedule in Concacaf Nations League A, hosting Curacao on June 9 before visiting Honduras on June 13.
Canada are making their first World Cup appearance in 36 years after finishing atop the eight-team "Octagonal" final round of World Cup qualifying. They've been drawn into Group F, where they'll face Belgium, Croatia and Morocco in November.
Here's what you need to know before the Canada vs. Panama match.
How to watch and stream
- OneSoccer (Canada only)
When
- Sunday, June 5 | 7 pm ET
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
In their final five World Cup qualifying matches, a talented Canada squad proved they are more than just Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. But one of the big stories of this international window will be Davies' return to where he began his pro career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
The 21-year-old, who's one of the best left backs in the world, missed more than three months while recovering from myocarditis (heart issue from COVID-19). He was immediately thrust into UEFA Champions League competition upon his return in early April, and also started and played the full 90 minutes in the last five matches of yet another Bayern Bundesliga title-winning campaign.
This June window is also an opportunity for several MLS-based players to convince Herdman they should be on the final 23 or 26-man (pending FIFA’s decision regarding roster sizes) World Cup roster this November and December.
Among those who could help their cause? Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and LA Galaxy wide player Raheem Edwards, both of whom didn't play in Canada's qualifying effort but have been in excellent league form.
The squad's MLS regulars include CF Montréal defender Alistair Johnston and Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, though Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio misses out to injury.
Los Canaleros are doing Canada an important favor by agreeing to the friendly on short notice after Les Rouges canceled their plans to play fellow World Cup qualifiers Iran on the same date.
For a time, it appeared Panama just might join Canada in Qatar this fall. But the national team that most outside evaluators thought came into 2022 qualifying in a transitional period could not maintain their excellent start to the Octagonal after winning four of their first eight games.
Eventually, Costa Rica finished above Panama in fourth place to book an intercontinental playoff later this month against New Zealand (Oceania winner).
The Canaleros got some measure of revenge with a 2-0 Nations League victory over the Ticos on Thursday night. But that likely means it might be a rotated squad they put out in Vancouver, with another Nations League match to play at home next Thursday against Martinique.
MLS fans will recognize Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla among manager Thomas Christiansen's June squad.