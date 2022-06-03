Canada vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly

Here's what you need to know before the Canada vs. Panama match.

Canada are making their first World Cup appearance in 36 years after finishing atop the eight-team "Octagonal" final round of World Cup qualifying. They've been drawn into Group F, where they'll face Belgium, Croatia and Morocco in November.

This will be the first of three matches for manager John Herdman's squad during the June international window. Shortly after comes a challenging schedule in Concacaf Nations League A, hosting Curacao on June 9 before visiting Honduras on June 13.

In their final five World Cup qualifying matches, a talented Canada squad proved they are more than just Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. But one of the big stories of this international window will be Davies' return to where he began his pro career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The 21-year-old, who's one of the best left backs in the world, missed more than three months while recovering from myocarditis (heart issue from COVID-19). He was immediately thrust into UEFA Champions League competition upon his return in early April, and also started and played the full 90 minutes in the last five matches of yet another Bayern Bundesliga title-winning campaign.

This June window is also an opportunity for several MLS-based players to convince Herdman they should be on the final 23 or 26-man (pending FIFA’s decision regarding roster sizes) World Cup roster this November and December.