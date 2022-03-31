Canada finish atop Concacaf Octagonal standings | PAN 1, CAN 0

The Canadian men's national team couldn't quite pull off a fairytale finish to their successful Concacaf World Cup Qualifying cycle, closing out the March window with a 1-0 defeat at Panama on Wednesday evening.

With their spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar already clinched by virtue of Sunday's emphatic 4-0 victory over Jamaica at BMO Field, Canada took just their second defeat in the Octagonal courtesy of a second-half concession to Panama's Gabriel Torres and a late leveler from Cyle Larin that was disallowed.

After a scoreless first half, Torres found Panama's opener in the 49th minute, capping off a well-worked counterattack. The sequence was spearheaded by José Luis Rodríguez, who got loose down the left side and sent in a pinpoint cross that Torres met in stride and deposited past Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Canada nearly equalized just past the hour mark off a slick counter of their own, which saw Junior Hoilett and Larin combine to set up Jonathan David with a clean look on goal that was saved by Panama backstop Luis Mejía.