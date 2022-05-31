Canada to host Panama at BC Place, replacing canceled friendly vs. Iran

The Canadian men’s soccer team will face Panama in an international friendly Sunday at Vancouver Whitecaps ’ BC Place, the Canadian federation announced Tuesday.

Canada Soccer announces Panama as new opponent for Men’s National Team 5 June Match 🍁 $30 Lower Bowl Tickets go on sale Wednesday 1 June at 12PM ET/3PM PT to thank Canadians for their support in light of the recently cancelled international match. MORE: https://t.co/nwp5VnLoMo pic.twitter.com/EEl0F67Ywa

The match replaces the friendly scheduled against Iran for the same date, time and location that was canceled May 26.

The friendly is the first of three matches during the June international window, followed by Concacaf Nations League Group C meetings against Curacao on June 9, also at BC Place, and at Honduras on June 13.