Canada to host Panama at BC Place, replacing canceled friendly vs. Iran

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Canadian men’s soccer team will face Panama in an international friendly Sunday at Vancouver Whitecaps’ BC Place, the Canadian federation announced Tuesday.

The match replaces the friendly scheduled against Iran for the same date, time and location that was canceled May 26

The friendly is the first of three matches during the June international window, followed by Concacaf Nations League Group C meetings against Curacao on June 9, also at BC Place, and at Honduras on June 13.

This will be Canada’s first home match since qualifying for Qatar 2022 after finishing first overall in the Concacaf Final Round. It will also mark the CanMNT’s first match at BC Place since a 4-1 win over French Guiana on March 24, 2019 in 2018-19 Concacaf Nations League Qualifying.

Canada

