Canada has canceled their international friendly vs. Iran

The international friendly between the Canadian men’s national team and Iran that was set to take place June 5 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC's BC Place has been canceled, the Canadian federation announced Thursday.
The match was put in place as preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is looming in less than six months for the two Qatar-bound nations.
"Canada Soccer has cancelled the international match that was scheduled for 5 June, 2022 against Iran as part of the men’s national team preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Additional details will be provided to all ticket purchasers," the governing body released in a statement.
The match would've been a third fixture for manager John Herdman's side during the June FIFA international window.
As it stands, Canada will begin their Concacaf Nations League Group C campaign on June 9 when they host Curacao, followed by a trip to face Honduras on June 13.