Canada has canceled their international friendly vs. Iran

The international friendly between the Canadian men’s national team and Iran that was set to take place June 5 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC's BC Place has been canceled, the Canadian federation announced Thursday.

The match was put in place as preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is looming in less than six months for the two Qatar-bound nations.

"Canada Soccer has cancelled the international match that was scheduled for 5 June, 2022 against Iran as part of the men’s national team preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Additional details will be provided to all ticket purchasers," the governing body released in a statement.

The match would've been a third fixture for manager John Herdman's side during the June FIFA international window.

As it stands, Canada will begin their Concacaf Nations League Group C campaign on June 9 when they host Curacao, followed by a trip to face Honduras on June 13.

Canada

Canada names 25-man roster for Concacaf Nations League
World Cup outlook: Are Canada’s established MLS players rising or falling?
Canada: 5 priorities the potential Nations League roster must address
From Boca to Burrow: The evolution of FC Cincinnati star Luciano Acosta
Canada has canceled their international friendly vs. Iran
Major League Soccer and adidas unveil 2022 Primeblue kits to inspire action against plastic waste
Top 15 most expensive American soccer transfers
Official: Leeds United announce deal to sign USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson
New England's Adam Buksa wins Week 13 AT&T Goal of the Week
CUPSET! Celebrating U.S. Open Cup madness
Race for to the 2022 MLS Goal King Heats Up! Who will take home the Golden Boot? Presented by Audi
HIGHLIGHTS: Sacramento Republic FC vs San Jose Earthquakes | May 25, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles Football Club | May 25, 2022
