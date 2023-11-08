Matchday

Canada name 23-man roster for Nations League quarterfinals vs. Jamaica

The Canadian men's national team have named their 23-man roster for this month's Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal away-and-home series against Jamaica, with the winner qualifying for the 2024 Copa América tournament in the United States.

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Milan Borjan - ŠK Slovan Bratislava ​
  • Maxime Crépeau - LAFC
  • Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC

DEFENDERS (8)

  • Derek Cornelius - Malmö FF ​
  • Steven Vitória - GD Chaves
  • Luc de Fougerolles - Fulham FC ​
  • Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
  • Kamal Miller - Inter Miami CF
  • Samuel Adekugbe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
  • Richie Laryea - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye - New England Revolution
  • Ismaël Koné - Watford FC
  • Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
  • Samuel Piette - CF Montréal

FORWARDS (6)

  • Junior Hoilett - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Tajon Buchanan - Club Brugge KV ​
  • Lucas Cavallini - Club Tijuana
  • Jonathan David - Lille OSC ​
  • Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
  • Liam Millar - Preston North End FC

Canada games: Nations League Quarterfinals

  • November 17 at Jamaica - 7:00 pm ET (OneSoccer in Canada, Paramount+ in United States) | Independence Park (Kingston, Jamaica)
  • November 21 vs. Jamaica - 7:30 pm ET (OneSoccer in Canada, Paramount+ in United States) | BMO Field (Toronto, Canada)

In addition to advancing to the Nations League Finals (a four-team tournament held at a centralized venue in March 2024), the aggregate winner of the home-and-away series will also guarantee their participation in next year's Copa América tournament – along with three other quarterfinal victors.

Les Rouges are favorites heading into the tie, thanks to their 10W-6L-7D all-time record against Jamaica. Both sides last met in March, 2022 during qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup, with Canada cruising to a 4-0 home win that clinched their return to the marquee global tournament after a 36-year absence.

Roster notes

Interim head coach Mauro Biello named 10 MLS players to his roster. Vancouver Whitecaps FC lead the way with four call-ups – followed by Toronto FC, LAFC, Minnesota United, CF Montréal, Inter Miami CF and the New England Revolution with one player apiece.

Of note is the return of Black & Gold goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, back in Canada's squad just over a year after breaking his leg in MLS Cup 2022 and missing out on the trip to Qatar. The 29-year-old has made nine starts since returning from injury – including both Audi MLS Cup Playoffs wins over Vancouver that secured LAFC's spot in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Other high-profile names making their way back to the squad include Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, Alistair Johnston and Ismaël Koné – all of whom missed the Concacaf Gold Cup squad over the summer as they prepared for the beginning of the 2023-24 seasons in Europe.

