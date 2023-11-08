Canada name 23-man roster for Nations League quarterfinals vs. Jamaica

The Canadian men's national team have named their 23-man roster for this month's Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal away-and-home series against Jamaica, with the winner qualifying for the 2024 Copa América tournament in the United States.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Milan Borjan - ŠK Slovan Bratislava
- Maxime Crépeau - LAFC
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (8)
- Derek Cornelius - Malmö FF
- Steven Vitória - GD Chaves
- Luc de Fougerolles - Fulham FC
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
- Kamal Miller - Inter Miami CF
- Samuel Adekugbe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Richie Laryea - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Mark-Anthony Kaye - New England Revolution
- Ismaël Koné - Watford FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Samuel Piette - CF Montréal
FORWARDS (6)
- Junior Hoilett - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Tajon Buchanan - Club Brugge KV
- Lucas Cavallini - Club Tijuana
- Jonathan David - Lille OSC
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Liam Millar - Preston North End FC
Canada games: Nations League Quarterfinals
- November 17 at Jamaica - 7:00 pm ET (OneSoccer in Canada, Paramount+ in United States) | Independence Park (Kingston, Jamaica)
- November 21 vs. Jamaica - 7:30 pm ET (OneSoccer in Canada, Paramount+ in United States) | BMO Field (Toronto, Canada)
In addition to advancing to the Nations League Finals (a four-team tournament held at a centralized venue in March 2024), the aggregate winner of the home-and-away series will also guarantee their participation in next year's Copa América tournament – along with three other quarterfinal victors.
Les Rouges are favorites heading into the tie, thanks to their 10W-6L-7D all-time record against Jamaica. Both sides last met in March, 2022 during qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup, with Canada cruising to a 4-0 home win that clinched their return to the marquee global tournament after a 36-year absence.
Roster notes
Interim head coach Mauro Biello named 10 MLS players to his roster. Vancouver Whitecaps FC lead the way with four call-ups – followed by Toronto FC, LAFC, Minnesota United, CF Montréal, Inter Miami CF and the New England Revolution with one player apiece.
Of note is the return of Black & Gold goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, back in Canada's squad just over a year after breaking his leg in MLS Cup 2022 and missing out on the trip to Qatar. The 29-year-old has made nine starts since returning from injury – including both Audi MLS Cup Playoffs wins over Vancouver that secured LAFC's spot in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Other high-profile names making their way back to the squad include Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, Alistair Johnston and Ismaël Koné – all of whom missed the Concacaf Gold Cup squad over the summer as they prepared for the beginning of the 2023-24 seasons in Europe.