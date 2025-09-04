Canada ready to rebound from Gold Cup exit in crucial September tests

"There are certain things we want to develop on the inside of our team to fully prepare for what next summer looks like. One of them is about our leadership and communication on the pitch, and then one is that we continue to push the entire squad.”

“We've taken a strategy that these next three windows, we're almost treating like one window. So it's six matches, six good matches,” head coach Jesse Marsch told reporters in Bucharest ahead of Friday’s contest at Arena Națională.

With exhibition matches being the only remaining fixtures until the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener at Toronto FC ’s BMO Field, each match presents a vital opportunity to assess.

After an unexpected quarterfinal exit at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup , the Canadian men’s national team returns to the field looking to turn the page in their September friendlies against Romania and Wales.

Roster battles continue

Canada’s preparations see roster battles at nearly every position, with some pushing for starting spots and others for inclusion in the squad. Yet, it's the goalkeeping battle between Minnesota United FC MLS All-Star Dayne St. Clair and the Portland Timbers’ Maxime Crépeau that hangs as the most significant question.

St. Clair has been viewed as the de facto No. 1 of late, earning four starts in Canada's last six matches, including three of their Gold Cup contests. However, Marsch confirmed that competition for the starting job at the upcoming World Cup remains open.

“Both goalkeepers will get a match in this window, and they know that the competition is still alive, and they've handled it incredibly well,” Marsch added. “Both have been very mature in the whole process. They understood the things that I think they both need to do to improve and be important for us, and they both supported each other at such a high level.