Canada look to snap goalscoring woes in Venezuela clash 

The clock is ticking towards Canada's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and things are starting to feel very real.
Les Rouges meet Venezuela on Tuesday at Inter Miami CF’s Chase Stadium, looking to avoid ending 2025 on a four-match goalless and winless streak (8:30 pm ET | TSN, RDS, OneSoccer).
“We have the quality to score goals,” said midfielder Stephen Eustáquio after last week’s 0-0 draw with Ecuador, which saw Canada play 84 minutes with 10 men.
“If we didn’t have the quality, I would be more concerned. We’re getting there, which is the most important. Sometimes we can shoot better or whatever, but we’re getting there. We’re having our chances.”
Countdown continues
The last time Canada scored an open-play goal was five games ago, in a 3-0 win at Romania, and their last win was a 1-0 victory at Wales in the same September window.
“Internally, there's really no panic about it because we know we have goals in us. But if I were in the media looking at us, of course, I would make this a talking point,” head coach Jesse Marsch told OneSoccer.
“We haven't scored a goal in a number of games now, but I think the performances have been really good... And if we can do that against every opponent, we give ourselves a chance to win.”
If Canada don't score against a Venezuela side that fell short of qualifying for the World Cup, they'd have to wait until March for another chance in an official FIFA window.
They will hold a January camp, unlike their USMNT counterparts, but would not have the full roster.
"The way that I like to play football, and the way I build teams, is about the aggression of putting pressure on opponents and ultimately scoring goals," Marsch added. "We know we have some real firepower up front, and speed and athleticism, and we're also making improvements on our set pieces, and we're creating chances.
"If we weren't creating chances, I'd be a lot more concerned than the fact that we are."
Davies absence
When the squad reunites in March, Bayern Munich standout Alphonso Davies could return from his ACL injury. But where would the Vancouver Whitecaps product play?
Davies' attacking influence is undeniable, and 12 of his 13 CanMNT appearances under Marsch have come at his usual left back role.
Given the recent performances of Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea and Hajduk Split’s Niko Sigur, Davies could move into left midfield. Said move could remove Vancouver's Ali Ahmed from the lineup, after he started 15 of the last 21 matches.
"Alphonso is important, and step one for all the guys is just getting themselves back healthy," Marsch said of Davies, who returned to team training with Bayern on Monday. "Step two is that we update them on the progress of the team, because it's not just the play of the team; there's a lot internally from the psychology and the mentality of what we've continued to invest in and build that has gotten us to where we are now...
"We certainly need our most important players, like Alphonso and Alistair Johnston, and Moïse Bombito to understand that and to be part of that."
Roster shifts
Tuesday’s match sees a few changes for Canada. Cyle Larin has returned to Feyenoord after a slight injury, and Ahmed has rejoined the Whitecaps after being red-carded against Ecuador.
Marsch also confirmed that goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau will start, as will new dual-national center back, Alfie Jones, after taking his Oath of Citizenship on Monday.
Nashville SC’s Jacob Shaffelburg joins the team in Fort Lauderdale and will have an opportunity to make his case for the left-winger position in Ahmed, Davies, and Liam Millar’s absences.
And for the last time, Canada will play without knowing their World Cup group-stage opponents, as anticipation for next summer only grows.
"Expectations are good because we've come a long way as a team," Crépeau said. "We need to focus on ourselves. We're going into a home World Cup, which is the dream for every Canadian growing up, and it's very special.
"It's something that the country is not ready for, and soon it will hit us, and it will be fantastic."