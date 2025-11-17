Canada look to snap goalscoring woes in Venezuela clash 

The clock is ticking towards Canada 's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , and things are starting to feel very real.

“If we didn’t have the quality, I would be more concerned. We’re getting there, which is the most important. Sometimes we can shoot better or whatever, but we’re getting there. We’re having our chances.”

“We have the quality to score goals,” said midfielder Stephen Eustáquio after last week’s 0-0 draw with Ecuador, which saw Canada play 84 minutes with 10 men.

Les Rouges meet Venezuela on Tuesday at Inter Miami CF ’s Chase Stadium, looking to avoid ending 2025 on a four-match goalless and winless streak (8:30 pm ET | TSN, RDS, OneSoccer).

Countdown continues

The last time Canada scored an open-play goal was five games ago, in a 3-0 win at Romania, and their last win was a 1-0 victory at Wales in the same September window.

“Internally, there's really no panic about it because we know we have goals in us. But if I were in the media looking at us, of course, I would make this a talking point,” head coach Jesse Marsch told OneSoccer.

“We haven't scored a goal in a number of games now, but I think the performances have been really good... And if we can do that against every opponent, we give ourselves a chance to win.”

If Canada don't score against a Venezuela side that fell short of qualifying for the World Cup, they'd have to wait until March for another chance in an official FIFA window.

They will hold a January camp, unlike their USMNT counterparts, but would not have the full roster.

"The way that I like to play football, and the way I build teams, is about the aggression of putting pressure on opponents and ultimately scoring goals," Marsch added. "We know we have some real firepower up front, and speed and athleticism, and we're also making improvements on our set pieces, and we're creating chances.