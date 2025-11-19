Canada wrap 2025 in style with needed win vs. Venezuela

With a 2-0 win over Venezuela on Tuesday at Inter Miami ’s Chase Stadium, they did just that.

After three matches without a goal, the Canada men’s national team were desperate to put things right in their final match of 2025.

Canada end 2025 with a 7W-4L-3D record in 14 games. Now, there are just over 200 days until next summer's World Cup and a mere four games left before Les Rouges kick off the tournament at Toronto FC ’s BMO Field on June 12.

“[The players] always deliver intensity and belief and aggressiveness, and that has become the hallmark and something that we believe in is the most important thing for who we are.”

“We got two goals, but I think this team has more quality with the ball in it, and more ability in the last third to make more chances,” Canada head coach Jesse Marsch said after the match, not overly pleased with the performance.

Both sides played with 10 men for most of the second half, as Koné and Venezuela’s LAFC attacker, David Martínez, were sent off in the 60th and 57th minutes, respectively.

CF Montréal product Ismaël Koné broke Canada's scoreless drought in the 24th minute, before Promise David doubled the lead with an 83rd-minute dagger.

Weathering adversity

Since Canada crashed out in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, Marsch had been adamant that he saw the entire fall as a six-match window, featuring friendlies against European, Asian, and South American opponents.

“We’ve gotten a lot better in so many different areas,” Marsch said. “Now we're trimming it down to three or four things that each player needs to lock into over the next seven months to make sure that they're at their optimum form and fitness come next summer.”

Through it all, Canada have dealt with injuries to several key stars. Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston and Moïse Bombito missed every match with injury, and five different center backs were used.

Dual-national defender Alfie Jones, who officially became a Canadian citizen on Monday, stood out in his debut with four tackles and a clean sheet through 90 minutes.