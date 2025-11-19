Canada wrap 2025 in style with needed win vs. Venezuela

After three matches without a goal, the Canada men’s national team were desperate to put things right in their final match of 2025.
With a 2-0 win over Venezuela on Tuesday at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium, they did just that.
Back on track
CF Montréal product Ismaël Koné broke Canada's scoreless drought in the 24th minute, before Promise David doubled the lead with an 83rd-minute dagger.
Both sides played with 10 men for most of the second half, as Koné and Venezuela’s LAFC attacker, David Martínez, were sent off in the 60th and 57th minutes, respectively.
“We got two goals, but I think this team has more quality with the ball in it, and more ability in the last third to make more chances,” Canada head coach Jesse Marsch said after the match, not overly pleased with the performance.
“[The players] always deliver intensity and belief and aggressiveness, and that has become the hallmark and something that we believe in is the most important thing for who we are.”
Canada end 2025 with a 7W-4L-3D record in 14 games. Now, there are just over 200 days until next summer's World Cup and a mere four games left before Les Rouges kick off the tournament at Toronto FC’s BMO Field on June 12.
Weathering adversity
Since Canada crashed out in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, Marsch had been adamant that he saw the entire fall as a six-match window, featuring friendlies against European, Asian, and South American opponents.
“We’ve gotten a lot better in so many different areas,” Marsch said. “Now we're trimming it down to three or four things that each player needs to lock into over the next seven months to make sure that they're at their optimum form and fitness come next summer.”
Through it all, Canada have dealt with injuries to several key stars. Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston and Moïse Bombito missed every match with injury, and five different center backs were used.
Dual-national defender Alfie Jones, who officially became a Canadian citizen on Monday, stood out in his debut with four tackles and a clean sheet through 90 minutes.
“Even with all the players we've had playing on the back line, the performances continue to be strong,” Marsch added. “It's because of the lot of work that we've done in terms of understanding the tactics and ideas that we want to create when we're defending together.”
Questions loom
With 2025 wrapped, Canada aren’t faced with easy decisions.
A feisty battle between Minnesota United FC’s Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crépeau continues in goal, while questions remain in midfield and up top as well.
Although position battles are typically a good problem to have, the lack of convincing performances through the fall did little to ease team selections with 360 minutes of soccer until the World Cup.
“We've created a style of play that I think rewards and fits with our player pool,” said Marsch. “We've developed players. We've brought in a lot of new faces, we've engaged a lot of young talent, and we've taught them the principles of how we do things, and then try to create clarity for what their roles are, and let them go out and be who they are.”
The Great One wraps 2025
Tuesday’s win was the last match Canada will play without knowing at least some of their World Cup opponents, and they got some guidance from a proven winner: NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, who addressed the team pre-match.
“Wayne has such a presence,” Marsch said. “I don't think there's a better person to come in and speak to our team about being Canadian, and about being united, about competing for the country.”
'The Great One' is the latest famous Canadian to be pulled into Canada’s World Cup motivational plans, alongside fellow hockey star Sidney Crosby, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Grammy-nominated singer Shawn Mendes.
On the pitch, Canada won’t have another opportunity to play an official match until March, but are confident in a January camp as an extra opportunity for out-of-season talents.
“I think 2025 was a really good year for us,” Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea told OneSoccer. “The opponents we’ve played in friendlies aren’t easy by any means, so to put out the performances we put up is positive.
"We’re excited for the draw and the injured players to get back and just kick on for 2026.”