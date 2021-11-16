Iceteca! Canada vs. Mexico set for incredible wintry scenes in Edmonton

The elements were always going to impact Canada's Concacaf World Cup Qualifier against Mexico on Tuesday, but the match looks set to be even icier than anticipated.
Leading up to kickoff (9:05 pm ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+), images have surfaced from Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, where the venue is covered in snow, with the temperature at kickoff reportedly set to feel like a frigid -17 degrees Celsius (+1 Fahrenheit).
That's already led to a new nickname for the upcoming Octagonal bout, which has been dubbed "Iceteca" on social media – a play on Mexico's home field of Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
The Canadians are previously on record maintaining they're prepared for some adverse weather, but this figures to make Tuesday's proceedings very interesting, to say the least.
It's a huge matchup, with both teams fighting for the No. 1 spot in the Octagonal standings at the halfway point in qualifying for Qatar 2022.