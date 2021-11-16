Iceteca! Canada vs. Mexico set for incredible wintry scenes in Edmonton

The elements were always going to impact Canada's Concacaf World Cup Qualifier against Mexico on Tuesday, but the match looks set to be even icier than anticipated.

Leading up to kickoff (9:05 pm ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+), images have surfaced from Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, where the venue is covered in snow, with the temperature at kickoff reportedly set to feel like a frigid -17 degrees Celsius (+1 Fahrenheit).