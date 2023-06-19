Canada name roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: 10 MLS players called up

The Canadian men's national team have named their 23-man roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, with head coach John Herman including 10 MLS players in his squad.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Milan Borjan - Red Star Belgrade
- Tom McGill - Brighton & Hove Albion FC
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (9)
- Samuel Adekugbe - Galatasaray SK
- Moïse Bombito - Colorado Rapids
- Zachary Brault-Guillard - CF Montréal
- Scott Kennedy - SSV Jahn Regensburg
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Zac McGraw - Portland Timbers
- Kamal Miller - Inter Miami CF
- Steven Vitória - GD Chaves
- Dominick Zator - Korona Kielce
MIDFIELDERS (5)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Victor Loturi - Ross County FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- David Wotherspoon - No club
FORWARDS (6)
- Charles-Andreas Brym - FC Eindhoven
- Lucas Cavallini - Club Tijuana
- Junior Hoilett - Reading FC
- Liam Millar - FC Basel
- Jacen Russell-Rowe - Columbus Crew
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
Canada games: Gold Cup, Group D
- June 27 vs. TBD - 7:00 pm ET (OneSoccer in Canada, FS1 in United States) | BMO Field (Toronto, Canada)
- July 1 vs. Guatemala - 9:30 pm ET (OneSoccer in Canada, FS1 in United States) | Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)
- July 4 vs. Cuba - 6:30 pm ET (OneSoccer in Canada, FS1 in United States) | Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)
Canada enter the competition as clear favorites in Group D, where they'll debut against the winner of Tuesday's Prelim between Guadeloupe and Guyana. Additional matches against Guatemala and Cuba will follow.
Les Rouges are two-time Gold Cup champions, having lifted the trophy in 1985 and 2000. That triumph from 23 years ago is their last major tournament win, although they came close to ending their title drought at the Concacaf Nations League, falling 2-0 to the United States in Sunday night's final.
The 2023 Gold Cup Final will be held July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Roster notes
Herdman kept 16 of the 23 players included in the Nations League roster for the Gold Cup, with six newcomers brought into the fold: CF Montréal's Zachary Brault-Guillard, Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg, Columbus Crew striker Jacen Russell-Rowe, Portland Timbers defender Zac McGraw, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ali Ahmed and Charles-Andreas Brym (FC Eindhoven).
McGraw, Ahmed and Russell-Rowe all received their first international call-ups. Colorado Rapids center back Moïse Bombito was a part of the Nations League squad, but has yet to earn his first cap with Canada.
Toronto FC lead the list of MLS clubs represented in the squad with two players: Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio. The latter is set to participate in his sixth Gold Cup with Canada, equaling a mark set by Julian de Guzman and the recently-retired Atiba Hutchinson.
Notable absentees include Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, Alistair Johnston and Ismaël Koné, who were given time off to prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 European club season.