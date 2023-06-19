Canada name roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: 10 MLS players called up

Canada games: Gold Cup, Group D

Canada enter the competition as clear favorites in Group D, where they'll debut against the winner of Tuesday's Prelim between Guadeloupe and Guyana. Additional matches against Guatemala and Cuba will follow.

Les Rouges are two-time Gold Cup champions, having lifted the trophy in 1985 and 2000. That triumph from 23 years ago is their last major tournament win, although they came close to ending their title drought at the Concacaf Nations League, falling 2-0 to the United States in Sunday night's final.