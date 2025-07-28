Leagues Cup predictions: Which MLS or LIGA MX team will win?

Leagues Cup 2025 has arrived, and 36 teams from across MLS and LIGA MX are looking to be the last rival standing.
Does a new champion await? Who are the favorites? We asked MLS Season Pass talent for their pre-tournament predictions.
Sacha Kljestan, Studio Analyst
In Evander I trust. The Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate and FC Cincinnati are having a great season, and they will go all the way in Leagues Cup. They have strong leaders in the back line, underrated midfielders and a prime goal-scorer in Kévin Denkey (fingers crossed he's back healthy soon). Throw Evander into the mix, and you have a team ready to lift the trophy.
Miguel Gallardo, Match & Studio Analyst
FC Cincinnati have a strong defensive unit, a dynamic attacking structure and arguably the best player in MLS not named Lionel Messi. I think they could do some damage and take it all. I also think Inter Miami, with the addition of "El Motorcito" Rodrigo De Paul, become stronger in an area of weakness and among the favorites to win. And you can't ever count out Club América from LIGA MX either.
Kaylyn Kyle, Studio Host & Analyst
Let’s go, Inter Miami!! I think the Herons can win the tournament after signing Rodrigo De Paul. They also have a hungry Lionel Messi, a motivated Sergio Busquets, and a young midfield with Benjamin Cremaschi and Federico Redondo.
Bradley Wright-Phillips, Studio Analyst
Inter Miami showed in the FIFA Club World Cup that they can defend as a unit and not be so open, and the addition of Rodrigo De Paul bolsters the team. De Paul is great on the ball, adds steel into the midfield and will help improve their attack. They've won this competition before, and I think they’re even better now.
Oswaldo Sánchez, Leagues Cup Match Analyst
From MLS, I like LAFC because they have a great goalkeeper in Hugo Lloris and one of the league's most explosive forwards in Denis Bouanga. Toluca are my pick from LIGA MX because they’ve recently won two titles. They have the best Mexican player in the tournament in Alexis Vega and a two-time goalscoring leader in Paulinho.
Dax McCarty, Studio Analyst
Club América are historically the most successful club in North America, with a great coach and one of the most talented rosters in Leagues Cup. They will be highly motivated after Toluca denied them a fourth consecutive LIGA MX title and LAFC beat them in the Club World Cup play-in game. With that fuel, they could very well become the first LIGA MX team to win Leagues Cup.
Ozzie Alonso, Studio Analyst
Club América enter Leagues Cup with history, experience and a winning mentality on their side. With a solid squad built around quality and leadership in every line, América have everything it takes to win the title.
Ramses Sandoval, Studio Host
I'm picking Toluca, not just because they recently won their 11th league title vs. three-peat winners Club América. This is the best-coached team in LIGA MX at the moment. Antonio Mohamed is a manager with a ton of experience, a LIGA MX champion with four different teams. Combine that with Toluca’s style of play and stars like Alexis Vega, Paulinho and Marcel Ruiz, and you've got a serious contender.
Ana Jurka, Leagues Cup Studio Host
Toluca started the Apertura 2025 strong and defeated Club América (again) in the Campeón de Campeones. Their roster is full of quality, and the experience head coach Antonio Mohamed brings is key in tournaments like this. The team comes across as both humble and hungry, a powerful combination.
Antonella González, Studio Host
Monterrey are hungry for a title. With the investment they’ve made in players like Sergio Ramos, Sergio Canales and Óliver Torres, and with stars like Tecatito Corona and Germán Berterame… they have a roster built to win. Leagues Cup could be the perfect opportunity. Plus, they come in with momentum after a strong performance at the FIFA Club World Cup. Under the leadership of Domènec Torrent, they’re serious contenders.
Francisco ‘Kikin’ Fonseca, Leagues Cup Studio Analyst
Cruz Azul have a great team and an extra advantage in manager Nicolás Larcamón. He knows this region and was a Concacaf Champions Cup winner with Club León. I also think Inter Miami have a strong chance. Their stars have won the tournament before, and now they have a fantastic addition in Rodrigo De Paul.