Leagues Cup predictions: Which MLS or LIGA MX team will win?

In Evander I trust. The Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate and FC Cincinnati are having a great season, and they will go all the way in Leagues Cup. They have strong leaders in the back line, underrated midfielders and a prime goal-scorer in Kévin Denkey (fingers crossed he's back healthy soon). Throw Evander into the mix, and you have a team ready to lift the trophy.

FC Cincinnati have a strong defensive unit, a dynamic attacking structure and arguably the best player in MLS not named Lionel Messi. I think they could do some damage and take it all. I also think Inter Miami, with the addition of "El Motorcito" Rodrigo De Paul, become stronger in an area of weakness and among the favorites to win. And you can't ever count out Club América from LIGA MX either.