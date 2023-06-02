Can LAFC beat León? Concacaf Champions League Final predictions from the experts

In the first leg, the game plan for León at home was to throw everything in, kitchen sink included, at LAFC. They made the visitors uncomfortable and had them gasping for air in those tough conditions. To have done all that and walk away with just a 2-1 aggregate lead, especially conceding to Dénis Bouanga so late, has to be a massive disappointment for León. They will not be able to perform like that again on Sunday in Los Angeles, and LAFC’s play will be lifted at home. There should have been more goals in the first leg and there will be more in the second.