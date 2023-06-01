LAFC lifeline: Dénis Bouanga gives CCL Final hope despite loss at Club León

Dénis Bouanga , by scoring in second-half stoppage time of a 2-1 defeat at Liga MX's Club León on Wednesday night, gave LAFC a crucial lifeline in the first leg of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final.

The all-decisive second leg is set for Sunday at LAFC’s BMO Stadium, and the hosts will hope history repeats itself. Three years ago in CCL, the Black & Gold trailed Club León 2-0 after the opening leg before dramatically rallying to win the two-legged Round of 16 series with a 3-0 victory in the return fixture.

Club León, who hadn't played an official match since a May 7 defeat (3-1) to Atlético San Luis in the Liguilla’s early stages, raced in front after eight minutes.

A minute after John McCarthy made a terrific diving save to deny Alfonso Alvarado, the LAFC goalkeeper was left rooted to his spot as William Tesillo latched onto Ángel Mena’s corner kick and headed it into the net to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Mena then doubled León’s lead in first-half stoppage time from the penalty spot after Ryan Hollingshead was called for a handball in the box following Video Review.