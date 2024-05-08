Matchday

Columbus Crew take top spot in Concacaf Club Rankings

MLSsoccer staff

The Columbus Crew are now the No. 1 team in the region.

That's at least according to the latest Concacaf Club Rankings, which awards points for results in official domestic league matches, regional cup matches, and Concacaf Champions Cup play.

Columbus, MLS Cup 2023 champions, are fresh off knocking out Liga MX's Tigres UANL (quarterfinals) and CF Monterrey (semifinals) in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Up next, Wilfried Nancy's squad will travel to second-place Pachuca on July 1 for the CCC final. If Columbus win, they'd become the competition's second-ever MLS title-holder and join Seattle Sounders FC (2022 champs) in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup that's hosted across the United States.

