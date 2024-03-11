Cameron Knowles transitions to assistant role with Minnesota United

Cameron Knowles, who’s served as interim head coach for Minnesota United FC, will continue as a first-team assistant coach under new head coach Eric Ramsay.

Knowles has overseen the Loons since January, steering them to an undefeated 2W-0L-1D record in 2024 – including two road victories. As it stands, Minnesota are second in the Western Conference table and third in the overall MLS standings.

“Cameron stepped into a leadership role and prepared our first team ahead of the season and has handled everything with professionalism and passion,” Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota’s chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in Monday's release. “He provided consistency during a time of transition for the club.

“Cameron’s alignment and belief in the vision for this club will continue to strengthen our squad in the future while he serves as an assistant coach. His ability to connect and communicate with players at all levels across the club will positively impact the development of all our players, and ultimately the success of our club."

Knowles was previously the head coach of Minnesota United’s MLS NEXT Pro team, MNUFC2, from 2022-23 and was the video analyst for the Loons’ first team in 2021. He also spent nine years as a coach with the Portland Timbers organization, beginning with the 2012 MLS season.

Minnesota hired Ramsay in late February after he worked as an assistant coach for famed Premier League side Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. At age 32, Ramsay is the youngest head coach in MLS.

Minnesota’s next match is Saturday vs. LAFC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

“I’m looking forward to joining Eric’s staff and continuing to work with the first team. The commitment and character the players have shown to date, and the diligent work of all the staff involved, provides a foundation for us to build on,” Knowles said.