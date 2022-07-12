By the numbers: 2022 MLS All-Star Team snubs

Allow me, for a moment, to argue that the real fun surrounding an MLS All-Star Game presented by Target isn’t the game itself. No, the real fun surrounding an All-Star Game is the set of arguments we have about the All-Star roster along the way. After all, All-Star season is nothing without a score of roster disputes.

Today, I’m here to add fuel to the 2022 MLS All-Star fire by running through five players who, based on their performances so far this year, absolutely should’ve made the squad for the Aug. 10 showdown vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars in Minnesota.

We have a terrific All-Star roster ready to take on the best of @LigaBBVAMX on August 10 in Minnesota. Proud to have selected @SeanJohnGK of @NYCFC and @KMillz_00 of @cfmontreal as well for the #MLSAllStar Game presented by @Target . pic.twitter.com/6tEYI0Iz4x

The Colorado Rapids are struggling right now, but Rubio deserved an All-Star spot. It’s really tough that he didn’t get one.

Looking at American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric, Rubio is sixth in the entire league in goals added per 96 minutes among regular players. He adds so much value to Robin Fraser’s attack. Per FBref, Rubio is in the 99th percentile in completed passes under pressure among forwards in MLS this year. He’s an elite shot-creator and helps progress the ball with his dribbling, passing and movement in possession.

No, it’s all of the playmaking that Rubio does before and after scoring goals that should’ve pushed him over the line.

He’s been quiet about it, but Diego Rubio is one of the leading scorers in MLS this season. He has eight goals so far in 2022, which puts him in the top 12 in the league. It’s not just goals for Rubio, though. On their own, those eight goals probably aren’t enough to get Rubio a place in this squad.

Let’s hang out in the forward group for a little while longer, shall we? Brandon Vazquez should be on this All-Star roster. He’s been one of the biggest faces and best performers on the most improved team in MLS this year. FC Cincinnati aren’t hanging out about the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line if Vazquez isn’t leading their attack.

He’s a top 10 goalscorer in MLS this year. He’s also great at holding the ball up: Vazquez averages the fifth-most hold-ups per 90 minutes in the league, according to Second Spectrum, and his quick feet help get his team out of trouble in possession. He’s also a willing presser when Cincinnati steps high up the field to try and pin back the opposition.