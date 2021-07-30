Bruce Arena confirms multiple offers for New England's Tajon Buchanan

The Revs' head coach and sporting director said as much during his guest spot on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, confirming to co-hosts Marc Bertrand and Scott Zolak that he's been in contact with multiple European clubs regarding the winger. However, he added that he didn't foresee the club moving Buchanan this season, with any theoretical transfer more likely coming after the 2021 campaign.

"Well, we have offers, and they're for significant amounts in my view, in my income bracket, anyway," Arena said. "We're pretty adamant on the fact we're not going to move any players this year and if there's a move it'll be made in January. I've spoken to clubs in four different countries in Europe that have an interest [in Buchanan], and some of our other players as well. That's the economics of our sport is transfers, that's all part of it. But right now, and I believe [ownership] feel the same way, we want to keep our team together this year and see if we can be a little bit more successful as we enter the playoffs."