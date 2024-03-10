Bongi banger, Pukki party! Minnesota United stun Orlando City

The good times continue to roll for Minnesota United FC , and Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 win at Orlando City SC delivered yet another memorable moment in the Loons’ undefeated start to the 2024 campaign.

Coming off the bench in the 66th minute, Bongokuhle Hlongwane broke a 2-2 deadlock deep into stoppage time (90+6’) to keep his side high up in the early Western Conference power struggle.

Hlongwane, Minnesota’s 23-year-old South African international, opened his 2024 account on his season debut. He missed the first two games of the year while obtaining his US Green Card.

And with that, the Loons get one of their most important players back in the fold – Hlongwane was a breakout star in 2023 with 8g/5a in regular-season play, in addition to a sensational Leagues Cup run.

The link-up with fellow second-half substitute Tani Oluwaseyi was satisfying for interim head coach Cameron Knowles, who will soon be replaced by full-time hire Eric Ramsay.

“It's everything. Because you’re trying to figure out how you can influence the game from the bench to help the players on the field that are getting tired,” said Knowles. “You have the rollercoaster of emotions of being down, being up, being even, scoring then on the break.