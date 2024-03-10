Bongi banger, Pukki party! Minnesota United stun Orlando City

The good times continue to roll for Minnesota United FC, and Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 win at Orlando City SC delivered yet another memorable moment in the Loons’ undefeated start to the 2024 campaign.
Coming off the bench in the 66th minute, Bongokuhle Hlongwane broke a 2-2 deadlock deep into stoppage time (90+6’) to keep his side high up in the early Western Conference power struggle.
Hlongwane, Minnesota’s 23-year-old South African international, opened his 2024 account on his season debut. He missed the first two games of the year while obtaining his US Green Card.
And with that, the Loons get one of their most important players back in the fold – Hlongwane was a breakout star in 2023 with 8g/5a in regular-season play, in addition to a sensational Leagues Cup run.
The link-up with fellow second-half substitute Tani Oluwaseyi was satisfying for interim head coach Cameron Knowles, who will soon be replaced by full-time hire Eric Ramsay.
“It's everything. Because you’re trying to figure out how you can influence the game from the bench to help the players on the field that are getting tired,” said Knowles. “You have the rollercoaster of emotions of being down, being up, being even, scoring then on the break.
“... We knew if we had pace across the front three, we would have those opportunities. But I'm just so proud of the guys. It's a huge, huge three points.”
Finnesota
Hlongwane’s heroics were in no small part teed up by fellow forward Teemu Pukki.
Pukki notched goals in the fourth and 38th minutes, swapping braces with Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire to open his 2024 account in style.
“Great goal, good for Bongi to get a goal early on,” the 33-year-old Norwich City legend said. “When he gets more faith he will be an important part of this team again. It’s great fun.”
What’s next?
Ramsay must be thrilled with the momentum he’s stepping into. When he does that remains the question.
The Loons were the only team to open the season with a head coaching vacancy, but that hasn’t stopped them from enjoying a sensational start (2W-0L-1D). With this latest win, Minnesota are tied for first in the West and defying early expectations.
Knowles, who previously led MNUFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro, is making the most of his chance.
“That will remain to be seen,” he shared. “I said it from the start, we're entrusted with making sure the team is ready to play, and play that first game of the season and then to continue that as long as it needs to be continued.”
In terms of the next opponent, MNUFC will meet reigning Western Conference champs LAFC on March 16 at Allianz Field (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).