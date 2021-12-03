Berhalter on USMNT winter schedule, hosting Honduras in Minnesota

US men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter addressed a range of topics Friday morning as he unveiled his roster for next week's December camp set for the LA Galaxy ’s Dignity Health Sports Park. Prominent among them was the program’s plans for January 2022 – normally a quiet stretch of fitness and preparatory work, but the start of a three-match World Cup qualifying window this time around.

“So this [December] camp is essential to have, and we understand that guys have been playing all year and they're fatigued, and that's why the program will be slightly different. But we got to keep them moving and looking forward to competing against Bosnia on December 18.”

“We get to evaluate some new faces, guys we haven't seen before that we're really interested in working with,” said Berhalter, “and keep the guys, the core players of this domestic group, moving. We play again January 27, and it's essential that when we hit the field on January 27, we have guys that are ready to compete at a World Cup qualifying level.

The USMNT are gathering one domestic-heavy group this month, concluding with a Dec. 18 friendly vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. A comparable squad will convene on Jan. 8 to keep MLS-based players sharp during the league’s offseason. Then a full, first-choice list will wade back into Concacaf Octagonal qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras on Jan. 27, Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, respectively.

With the January international window an exceptional occasion necessitated by COVID-19 pandemic-caused delays, the next two months pose a fairly unprecedented challenge for both Berhalter’s staff and players, particularly for those in MLS, as many of their overseas-based counterparts will continue to train and play for their clubs through the winter.

Some, like Daryl Dike (Orlando) and Miles Robinson (Atlanta), have been given December off to rest after a long, draining year and will follow individual training programs before reporting back in January.

“Starting January 8 we have another training camp, and we'll be able to see right up until that window opens where guys are at fitness-wise,” said Berhalter, who also confirmed that pending final paperwork, Luchi Gonzalez will become a USMNT assistant coach in the wake of Nico Estevez taking up his former head coaching post at FC Dallas.

“We’ll be able to see firsthand where the guys are at, but first and foremost it's going to be important to have fit guys on the field in January.”

Berhalter also shed some light on the decision to site home qualifiers vs. El Salvador and Honduras at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio and St. Paul, Minnesota’s Allianz Field in the dead of the Midwestern winter.