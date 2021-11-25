Canada's World Cup qualifier vs. USA in January to take place in Hamilton, Ontario

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Canada men's national team's World Cup qualifier against the United States on Jan. 30 will take place at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Soccer announced Thursday. It will be the first time that Canada's men have played an international ‘A’ match in Hamilton, Ontario.

“We are excited to bring the Men’s National Team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match to Hamilton in January with the team riding a nation-wide wave of support at the top of the table and after an incredible display from Edmontonians in November,” said Dr. Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer President. “We are looking forward to seeing a Sea of Red at Tim Hortons Field in January for the Men’s National Team’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as we have throughout the Final Round with our fans continuing to push the Men’s National Team to new heights.”

The game will be the second in a three-game window for both Canada and the USMNT. Canada will visit Honduras on Jan. 27 and then head to El Salvador on Feb. 2. The USMNT, meanwhile, will host El Salvador and Honduras, either side of the clash with Canada.

Canada will end 2021 top of the Octagonal standings in the final round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying after going unbeaten through their first eight games of the 14-game campaign. The US sit a point back in second, with Mexico and Panama a further point back in third and fourth place, respectively. The top three teams will gain an automatic place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the fourth-placed team going into an intercontinental playoff.

The USMNT and Canada drew 1-1 when the teams met in the reverse fixture between the teams in Nashville on Sept. 5

Canada US Men's National Team Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
