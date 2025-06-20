USMNT edge Saudi Arabia to clinch Gold Cup quarterfinal berth 

The US men's national team booked their spot in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals following a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.
The victory, coupled with a comfortable 5-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago in their Gold Cup opener, have the USMNT atop Group D with maximum points ahead of their final group stage match against Haiti Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute via a Chris Richards left-footed sliding finish off a perfectly placed free kick by Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.
The former FC Dallas homegrown center back's second international goal came nine minutes after he latched onto a corner by Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn, only for his header to be saved by the Saudi goalkeeper.
Goals
- 63' - USA - Chris Richards | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The competition was stiffer from Saudi Arabia, but the USMNT, which ran out an unchanged starting XI from the rout of the Soca Warriors Sunday, did what was necessary to secure all three points and book their spot in the quarterfinals.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Berhalter played a sublime ball into the box where Richards put it away for the breakthrough the Yanks desperately needed.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Richards was a menace on both ends of the field, a danger on attacking set pieces, and coming up with several vital stops defensively.
Next Up
- KSA: Sunday, June 22 vs. Trinidad & Tobago | 5 pm ET | Concacaf Gold Cup
- USA: Sunday, June 22 vs. Haiti | 7 pm ET | Concacaf Gold Cup