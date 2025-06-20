USMNT edge Saudi Arabia to clinch Gold Cup quarterfinal berth 

The US men's national team booked their spot in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals following a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium.

The victory, coupled with a comfortable 5-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago in their Gold Cup opener, have the USMNT atop Group D with maximum points ahead of their final group stage match against Haiti Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute via a Chris Richards left-footed sliding finish off a perfectly placed free kick by Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.

The former FC Dallas homegrown center back's second international goal came nine minutes after he latched onto a corner by Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn, only for his header to be saved by the Saudi goalkeeper.

