Berhalter after USMNT thrash Mexico: “MLS is extremely important to our program"

One could certainly contend the guard had already changed long ago. The US men’s national team have now run their current unbeaten streak against Mexico to seven straight games (5W-0L-2D) following Sunday night’s 2-0 win in the Concacaf Nations League final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Yet the manner of this latest ‘Dos a Cero’ result looked and felt quite different. This was a markedly superior USMNT side, so much so that El Tri coach Jaime Lozano did not, could not hesitate to acknowledge it – first in his tactics, which were far more passive and defensive than Mexico have ever used against their northern rivals, and later with his words in the postgame press conference.

Nor, it should be noted, did the journalists in the room asking him questions.

“I believe it is the time at which they send the players to the European clubs. That makes a difference,” said Lozano in Spanish when asked how the United States had opened up such a gap between the two programs. “For me, that's it. Because today they're in very good leagues, they compete in different games every week. And that is what we have to take in mind in Mexican soccer – to send our players internationally early, so they can compete at the same rhythm at which they [the US] are doing.

“I think it's the coaching, to have better coaches, invest more money at the bottom, and evidently – and obviously – export. That's what I see as a solution. I don't know that it's an immediate solution, but perhaps it can elevate our competitiveness in this type of tournament.”

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter was asked about this as well, and he noted his current squad reflects massive growth in the overall soccer ecosystem at home, as MLS and its burgeoning culture of player development paves the program’s burgeoning talent pool.