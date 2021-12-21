Report: Houston Dynamo FC eye Jaime Lozano as next head coach

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Houston Dynamo FC are reportedly close to finding their next head coach, with Jaime Lozano nearing the job.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Felipe Cardenas, the 43-year-old former Mexican international appears to be the frontrunner to replace Tab Ramos as Dynamo head coach. TUDN's Michele Giannone confirmed the report on Monday evening.

Lozano coached Mexico to a bronze medal at last summer’s Olympics and also led the academy sides for Liga MX squads Pumas and Queretaro, which captured the U-20 Liga MX Clausura title under his guidance.

Lozano was promoted to Queretaro first-team assistant coach in 2017 and took over managerial duties after Victor Manuel Vucetich was dismissed.

Lozano would represent the first big move from new Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad, who was hired on Nov. 1.

Former FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez and Pablo Mastroeni were also reportedly in the mix before Gonzalez was named a US men’s national team assistant coach and Mastroeni had his interim tag lifted at Real Salt Lake.

