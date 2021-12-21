Report: Houston Dynamo FC eye Jaime Lozano as next head coach

As first reported by The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Felipe Cardenas, the 43-year-old former Mexican international appears to be the frontrunner to replace Tab Ramos as Dynamo head coach. TUDN's Michele Giannone confirmed the report on Monday evening.

Houston Dynamo FC are reportedly close to finding their next head coach, with Jaime Lozano nearing the job.

As @samstejskal & @FelipeCar first reported, sources tell me that Jaime Lozano is close to becoming the new @HoustonDynamo #HoldItDown Head Coach.

Lozano coached Mexico to a bronze medal at last summer’s Olympics and also led the academy sides for Liga MX squads Pumas and Queretaro, which captured the U-20 Liga MX Clausura title under his guidance.

Lozano was promoted to Queretaro first-team assistant coach in 2017 and took over managerial duties after Victor Manuel Vucetich was dismissed.

Lozano would represent the first big move from new Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad, who was hired on Nov. 1.