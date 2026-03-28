Belgium defeat United States in World Cup tune-up

Belgium flipped the script with a four-goal second half to defeat the United States , 5-2 , in a key 2026 FIFA World Cup preparation match at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The USMNT, who saw their five-match unbeaten streak snapped, will look to rebound against Portugal on Tuesday in Atlanta in the penultimate international window before this summer's World Cup.

It was a strong start for the United States, who took a deserved lead in the 39th minute, with Weston McKennie tapping in an Antonee Robinson corner kick.

Belgium leveled just before halftime with Zeno Debast corralling a long rebound of a Matt Turner save and firing a low blast past the New England Revolution goalkeeper from distance.

Thanks to Jérémy Doku’s influence, Belgium, No. 9 in the world in the latest FIFA rankings, took control of the match after halftime, taking a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute courtesy of Amadou Onana.

Charles De Ketelaere struck from the penalty spot six minutes later after Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream was ruled, following Video Review, to have handled the ball. And Dodi Lukébakio added a left-footed golazo in the 68th minute before making it a brace eight minutes from full time.