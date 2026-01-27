San Diego FC vs. Pumas UNAM: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

San Diego FC make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut with a Round One, Leg 1 home match against LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM on Tuesday evening.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, February 3 | 11 pm ET/8 pm PT
Where
- Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California
Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Feb. 10, determining who reaches the Round of 16 in March. The winner faces Toluca, who received a bye as reigning LIGA MX champions.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Western Conference regular-season winner
It's another historic moment for a club that opened eyes during their debut campaign.
San Diego set MLS expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19), then made the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
They're led by Danish international Anders Dreyer, the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year. He produced 45 goal contributions (23g/22a) in 41 games last season, finishing as runner-up to Lionel Messi in Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting.
- Qualifying method: 2024-25 LIGA MX next best club in overall standings
Pumas are in early days of their LIGA MX Clausura slate, after finishing 10th in the Apertura (5W-6L-6D)
Led by former New York City FC assistant Efraín Juárez, Pumas feature MLS alums Pedro Vite (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Coco Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo FC).
Other key players are former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and forward Jorge Ruvalcaba.