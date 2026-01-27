San Diego FC vs. Pumas UNAM: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

San Diego FC make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut with a Round One, Leg 1 home match against LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM on Tuesday evening.

How to watch and stream

English: FS2

FS2 Spanish: TUDN

When

Tuesday, February 3 | 11 pm ET/8 pm PT

Where

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California

Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Feb. 10, determining who reaches the Round of 16 in March. The winner faces Toluca, who received a bye as reigning LIGA MX champions.