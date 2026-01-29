Atlético Nacional vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream preseason friendly

Inter Miami CF continue their Champions Tour on Saturday with a preseason friendly at Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, January 31 | 5 pm ET/2 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Atanasio Girardot | Medellín, Colombia
Saturday's game marks the second of three preseason tests in South America for the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.
Following their matchup with Atlético Nacional, Inter Miami will face Ecuadorian powerhouse Barcelona SC on Feb. 7. They'll also meet reigning Ecuadorian champions Independiente del Valle on Feb. 13 in Puerto Rico.
It all builds towards Miami's eagerly anticipated 2026 MLS opener on Feb. 21, when they visit Son Heung-Min and LAFC at the legendary Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami opened their preseason tour with a 3-0 loss at Peruvian powerhouse Alianza Lima last weekend. It was the club's first match since winning MLS Cup on Dec. 6.
Though it wasn't the result the Herons wanted, several winter signings made their debuts. Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, as well as defenders Facundo Mura and Sergio Reguilón, all featured in the preseason test. However, Reguilón departed with a knee sprain.
Looking to repeat as MLS Cup champions in 2026, Miami have been active during the transfer window.
The club also re-signed legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez and fully acquired both Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record-breaking goalscorer Tadeo Allende. Next, the Herons will reportedly add CF Monterrey striker Germán Berterame as a Designated Player.
Atlético Nacional are Colombia's most prolific side, boasting 18 league titles, eight Colombian Cups, four Super Cups and two Copa Libertadores trophies.
Last season, they added to their silverware cabinet by winning the Colombian Cup and Super Cup.
Nacional have already begun their 2026 campaign, defeating Boyacá Chicó, 4-0, in their opening game of the Liga DIMAYOR Apertura.
During the 2024-25 campaign, the squad was led by striker Alfredo Morelos and attacking midfielder Edwin Cardona. Former Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla also plays a key role for the club.