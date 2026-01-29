Atlético Nacional vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream preseason friendly

Inter Miami CF continue their Champions Tour on Saturday with a preseason friendly at Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional.

It all builds towards Miami's eagerly anticipated 2026 MLS opener on Feb. 21, when they visit Son Heung-Min and LAFC at the legendary Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Following their matchup with Atlético Nacional, Inter Miami will face Ecuadorian powerhouse Barcelona SC on Feb. 7. They'll also meet reigning Ecuadorian champions Independiente del Valle on Feb. 13 in Puerto Rico.

Saturday's game marks the second of three preseason tests in South America for the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions .

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami opened their preseason tour with a 3-0 loss at Peruvian powerhouse Alianza Lima last weekend. It was the club's first match since winning MLS Cup on Dec. 6.

Though it wasn't the result the Herons wanted, several winter signings made their debuts. Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, as well as defenders Facundo Mura and Sergio Reguilón, all featured in the preseason test. However, Reguilón departed with a knee sprain.

Looking to repeat as MLS Cup champions in 2026, Miami have been active during the transfer window.