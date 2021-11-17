Bandwagon guide to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs: Who to root for and why

You should hop on the wagon because: You’re the kind of person who demands others finish what they start. You solely care about the pursuit of greatness. The New England bandwagon has rockets attached to the back and a sign that says “Mars or bust.” There is only one good outcome here and the successful completion of the mission to reach that outcome will be truly historic. There is no “aim for Mars and even if you miss you’ll land among the stars” here. This bandrocketwagonship is going to be burned to a crisp if it comes anywhere near a star. All you really care about is the chance to live vicariously through the remarkable feats of others. The good news is even if New England come up short, you’re prepared to jump immediately to the next favorite without remorse.