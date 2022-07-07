Bale, Insigne, Herrera, Cucho! Find out when the new MLS stars will debut

Ahead of the first weekend following the window open, here’s the status for potential debuts of some high-profile players signed.

In terms of official registration, any player previously signed or in the process of being signed will be eligible to debut. But the process for visas are still holding up some players, plus fitness/health for others.

The Secondary Transfer Window in MLS opened on Thursday (July 7). Long before the window officially opened, a number of high-profile signings were confirmed.

Likely debut: July 23 vs. Charlotte FC

The original idea and aim for Toronto FC was that Lorenzo Insigne would be able to hit the ground running immediately following his arrival and hopefully be able to start the first game eligible. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Insigne has a slight calf injury, per head coach Bob Bradley, and they are targeting July 23 against Charlotte FC for his debut.

“Lorenzo, in the periods now that he’s been on the field, there’s been discomfort,” Bradley told the media. “He’s been taken off the field. There’s been a discussion, we’ve looked back at everything from Napoli and we continue to assess what we see day-in and day-out. My guess is that it’s going to take him a few weeks to get ready.”

If this timeline holds, Insigne will miss another three games and will have been unavailable for TFC’s first 21 games of the season. TFC are seven points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.