Austin FC transfer midfielder Tomás Pochettino to Brazil's Fortaleza

The 26-year-old originally joined ATX in ​​February 2021 as their second Designated Player, arriving from Atletico Talleres in his native Argentina. But his impact was somewhat limited, tallying two goals and two assists in 31 games during their expansion season.

Pochettino spent last year on loan at Argentine powerhouse River Plate, posting 1g/3a in 24 matches. He is Austin's second outbound DP from that expansion-year squad after the Verde & Black reached a mutual contract termination agreement with Paraguayan forward Cecilio Dominguez last July.

Fortaleza is also home to midfielder Caio Alexandre, who’s on loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC. They finished eighth in Brazil’s top-flight last year, giving them Copa Libertadores qualifiers to play in 2023.

Austin’s 2023 season begins Feb. 25 when hosting newcomers St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Head coach Josh Wolff’s team made the Western Conference Final last season.