Transfer Tracker

Austin FC transfer midfielder Tomás Pochettino to Brazil's Fortaleza

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9_Tomas Pochettino

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Austin FC have transferred midfielder Tomás Pochettino to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old originally joined ATX in ​​February 2021 as their second Designated Player, arriving from Atletico Talleres in his native Argentina. But his impact was somewhat limited, tallying two goals and two assists in 31 games during their expansion season.

Pochettino spent last year on loan at Argentine powerhouse River Plate, posting 1g/3a in 24 matches. He is Austin's second outbound DP from that expansion-year squad after the Verde & Black reached a mutual contract termination agreement with Paraguayan forward Cecilio Dominguez last July. 

Fortaleza is also home to midfielder Caio Alexandre, who’s on loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC. They finished eighth in Brazil’s top-flight last year, giving them Copa Libertadores qualifiers to play in 2023.

Austin’s 2023 season begins Feb. 25 when hosting newcomers St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Head coach Josh Wolff’s team made the Western Conference Final last season.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Austin FC Tomás Pochettino

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake sign homegrown defenders Luis Rivera, Delentz Pierre
Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency
Nashville SC loan striker Aké Loba to Liga MX's Mazatlán FC
More News
More News
Daryl Dike is back: USMNT greats analyze West Brom striker’s return to form
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Daryl Dike is back: USMNT greats analyze West Brom striker’s return to form
Real Salt Lake sign homegrown defenders Luis Rivera, Delentz Pierre
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign homegrown defenders Luis Rivera, Delentz Pierre
Nashville SC: Core roster will make us "very competitive" in 2023
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Nashville SC: Core roster will make us "very competitive" in 2023
Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency
Nashville SC loan striker Aké Loba to Liga MX's Mazatlán FC
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC loan striker Aké Loba to Liga MX's Mazatlán FC
Atlanta United waive forward Dom Dwyer
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United waive forward Dom Dwyer
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.