Austin FC sign CJ Fodrey to contract extension

Austin FC have signed forward CJ Fodrey to a new contract through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029, the club announced Friday.

"He has shown improvement with each season that he has been in Austin and we are happy to keep supporting his development."

"CJ is a young player who works hard on a daily basis and most importantly, he is very committed to keep improving," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.

Fodrey has one assist in 21 appearances (all competitions) for Austin. He helped Austin FC II win the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro title, notching 13 goals in 41 matches for the club spanning two-plus seasons.

The 21-year-old originally joined Austin as a first-round pick (No. 13 overall) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He played collegiately at San Diego State University.

Fodrey will continue to occupy Generation adidas and Supplemental designations on Austin's roster.

"From being picked in the draft from SDSU and winning the MLS NEXT Pro title to making my MLS debut and getting my first MLS assist, I have made a lot of great memories and grown a lot during my time in Austin," said Fodrey.

"I'm grateful to the club and fans for everything they have done for me and I’m very motivated to keep working every day to make many more great memories."

In their first season under head coach Nico Estévez, Austin are second in the Western Conference as Matchday 10 approaches (16 points; 5W-3L-1D).