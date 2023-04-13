Austin FC defender Zan Kolmanic out for season with ACL tear

Zan Kolmanic

Austin FC's injury-hit backline suffered another blow Thursday, with the club announcing that Slovenian defender Zan Kolmanic will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

The 23-year-old left back, who's started all six of the Verde & Black's league games this year, suffered the injury in training.

In total, Kolmanic has six goals in 57 regular-season appearances (41 starts) since joining Austin as a U22 Initiative signing ahead of their inaugural 2021 campaign.

Kolmanic would theoretically be replaced by Jon Gallagher, last year's starting LB who transitioned to the right flank in 2023 and is the club's top scorer this season with three goals, to go along with one assist. Adam Lundqvist, Nick Lima and Héctor Jiménez are other possible options at fullback.

Injuries piling up

The 2022 Western Conference finalists have already lost two center backs to injuries this year - starter Julio Cascante and rotation piece Amro Tarek - and have relied on offseason signing Leo Väisänen and midfielder Alex Ring to fill the void. They also await the debut of Aleksandar Radovanović, who’s on loan from Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk.

The club have until April 24 (the end of the Primary Transfer Window) should they want to seek additional reinforcements before the Secondary Transfer Window begins July 5.

Austin, who sit in 9th place in the Western Conference standings with a 2W-3L-1D record, host Vancouver Whitecaps FC Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at Q2 Stadium in Matchday 8.

Austin FC Zan Kolmanic

Related Stories

Power Rankings: LAFC remain elite, LA Galaxy slide before El Trafico
Austin FC sign defender Julio Cascante to contract extension
Generation adidas Cup: Austin's Ortiz named U15s MVP, FC Dallas dominate U17 awards 
More News
More News
Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 8 game packs the most punch?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 8 game packs the most punch?
NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium

NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium
Jordan Morris brings new "level of intensity" into USMNT-Mexico
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Jordan Morris brings new "level of intensity" into USMNT-Mexico
Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers

Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir suspended and fined

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir suspended and fined
Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 8 | Headlines
0:53

Top storylines heading into Matchday 8 | Headlines
Can LAFC's Dénis Bouanga maintain his MVP form against LA Galaxy? | Quicker Stats
0:30

Can LAFC's Dénis Bouanga maintain his MVP form against LA Galaxy? | Quicker Stats
What is plaguing the LA Galaxy before El Trafico?
11:51

What is plaguing the LA Galaxy before El Trafico?
POINT BLANK! Check out the best stops from Matchday 7
1:42

POINT BLANK! Check out the best stops from Matchday 7
More Video