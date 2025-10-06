Austin FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Austin FC are heading to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second time in club history, thanks to other Matchday 38 results.
In head coach Nico Estévez's first season, the Verde & Black have compiled their strongest year since 2022, the last time they reached the postseason.
With two matches left, Austin are sixth in the Western Conference (44 points; 12W-12L-8D). They're looking to stay above the Wild Card line and go directly to a Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Star players
Following a season-ending knee injury to DP striker Brandon Vazquez, Austin have taken an all-hands approach in attack.
Club-record signing Myrto Uzuni and DP winger Osman Bukari have stepped up with 9g/10a combined, while homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff paces the team with 13 goal contributions (5g/8a).
Defensively, Austin are led by All-Star goalkeeper Brad Stuver. He is second in the league in saves (118) and has posted eight clean sheets, with Oleksandr Svatok and Brendan Hines-Ike forming a center-back partnership.
During their previous playoff trip, Austin made the 2022 Western Conference Final. Can they go one step further and reach MLS Cup?
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.