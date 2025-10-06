Austin FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Austin FC are heading to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second time in club history, thanks to other Matchday 38 results.

With two matches left, Austin are sixth in the Western Conference (44 points; 12W-12L-8D). They're looking to stay above the Wild Card line and go directly to a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

In head coach Nico Estévez's first season, the Verde & Black have compiled their strongest year since 2022, the last time they reached the postseason.

Star players

Following a season-ending knee injury to DP striker Brandon Vazquez, Austin have taken an all-hands approach in attack.

Club-record signing Myrto Uzuni and DP winger Osman Bukari have stepped up with 9g/10a combined, while homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff paces the team with 13 goal contributions (5g/8a).

Defensively, Austin are led by All-Star goalkeeper Brad Stuver. He is second in the league in saves (118) and has posted eight clean sheets, with Oleksandr Svatok and Brendan Hines-Ike forming a center-back partnership.