Austin FC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Austin FC ’s year-two turnaround has reached a historic high note, becoming the second Western Conference team to book an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

Playoff history, key pieces

A year ago, head coach Josh Wolff’s team finished 12th in the West as an expansion club. They were 17 points off the playoff pace; now, they’re in second place through Week 31 and could double their 31-point haul from 2021 (maximum of 63).

Austin are led by midfielder Sebastian Driussi, who boasts 20 goals and seven assists as he mounts a Landon Donovan MLS MVP case. Driussi, 26, is second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race and featured at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target a month ago.