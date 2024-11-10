Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinal matchups, dates & times

Next up: Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Eight teams have progressed through the Round One Best-of-3 Series, setting the stage for Eastern Conference Semifinals and Western Conference Semifinals after the November international window.
The four winners reach the Conference Finals on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, building towards MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7. All matches are viewable via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
(4) Orlando City SC vs. (9) Atlanta United
- WHEN: Sunday, November 24 | 3:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHERE: Inter&Co Stadium
A Southern rivalry awaits after Atlanta United did the borderline unthinkable, eliminating Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF (No. 1) in three games. Now their Cinderella run heads to Orlando City, who needed three games to dispatch Charlotte FC (No. 5).
(6) New York City FC vs. (7) New York Red Bulls
- WHEN: Saturday, November 23 | 5:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHERE: Citi Field
The 30th all-time meeting between these Hudson River Derby rivals will be their first-ever postseason showdown. Both are fresh off Round One upsets, with New York City FC ousting FC Cincinnati (No. 3) in penalty kicks and New York Red Bulls beating defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (No. 2) in two matches.
(1) LAFC vs. (4) Seattle Sounders FC
- WHEN: Saturday, November 23 | 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHERE: BMO Stadium
For the fifth time in 2024, these Western Conference rivals will meet. LAFC, who needed three games to eliminate Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 8) in Round One, have won the four prior meetings vs. Seattle and are unbeaten in their last 10 games against the Rave Green (8W-0L-2D). The Sounders are through after winning two PK shootouts vs. Houston Dynamo FC (No. 5).
(2) LA Galaxy vs. (6) Minnesota United FC
- WHEN: Sunday, November 24 | 6 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS
- WHERE: Dignity Health Sports Park
Riqui Puig and the LA Galaxy are fresh off a Round One beatdown of the Colorado Rapids (No. 7), winning 9-1 across two matches. Can Minnesota stop arguably the league's top attack? Similar to Seattle, the Loons advanced after winning two PK shootouts vs. Real Salt Lake (No. 3).