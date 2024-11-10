Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinal matchups, dates & times

Atlanta United savor historic Inter Miami upset: "Something great is igniting"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Inter Miami's MLS Cup dream dashed by Atlanta: "It hurts pretty bad"

Orlando City clear path to MLS Cup: "We don't want to stop here"

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinal matchups, dates & times

Atlanta United eliminate Inter Miami from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

NYCFC vs. RBNY: Who's the favorite in Semifinal derby?
0:33
MLS Wrap-Up

NYCFC vs. RBNY: Who's the favorite in Semifinal derby?
Inter Miami: What went wrong vs. Atlanta United?
2:21
MLS Wrap-Up

Inter Miami: What went wrong vs. Atlanta United?
Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind 
6:16

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind 
Player of the Match: Brad Guzan | Eastern Conference Round One, Game 3
0:48

Player of the Match: Brad Guzan | Eastern Conference Round One, Game 3