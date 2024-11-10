Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinal matchups, dates & times

(1) LAFC vs. (4) Seattle Sounders FC

For the fifth time in 2024, these Western Conference rivals will meet. LAFC, who needed three games to eliminate Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 8) in Round One, have won the four prior meetings vs. Seattle and are unbeaten in their last 10 games against the Rave Green (8W-0L-2D). The Sounders are through after winning two PK shootouts vs. Houston Dynamo FC (No. 5).