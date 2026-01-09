DC United transfer Boris Enow to Israeli club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

D.C. United have transferred midfielder Boris Enow to Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international joined the Black-and-Red in July 2024 from Israeli top-flight side Maccabi Netanya. He departs with 1g/1a in 40 appearances across all competitions for D.C.

“We wish Boris all the best at Beitar Jerusalem as he moves into the next phase of his soccer career,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C.'s managing director of soccer operations.

“This move provides us with roster flexibility as we continue to build out our squad for 2026 and beyond.”