Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One & Wild Card matchups

The single-elimination Wild Card games (No. 8 vs. No. 9) are set for Oct. 25, then the Round One Best-of-3 series begin. Just like during the regular season, all games will be viewable via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

After Decision Day, 18 teams – nine apiece across both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference – have qualified for the postseason and will start the journey to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

These are two of the past four Supporters' Shield winners: Philadelphia in 2020 and New England in 2021, plus they just met on Decision Day as the Revs took a 2-1 victory behind Gustavo Bou 's brace. If you're looking for star power, Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and Revs midfielder Carles Gil are both in the Best XI presented by Continental Tire conversation.

Columbus are an MLS Cup dark-horse under first-year head coach Wilfried Nancy, whose unique tactical approach has allowed striker Cucho Hernández , midfielder Aidan Morris and more to thrive. Atlanta are led by the one-two punch of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and midfielder Thiago Almada , though the latter will miss ATLUTD's first playoff game after getting a Decision Day red card.

Orlando are the hottest team in the league, losing just twice (11W-2L-4D) since mid-June – and they boast two of the league's top young attackers in winger Facundo Torres and striker Duncan McGuire . Nashville, conversely, have won just twice (2W-3L-5D) since losing the Leagues Cup Final as their Hany Mukhtar -dependent attack has slowed down.

Cincinnati hold the East's top seed after winning the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield, going from also-rans to the league's elite as led by Landon Donovan MLS MVP favorite Luciano Acosta . Head coach Pat Noonan's team awaits the Wild Card matchup between New York and Charlotte, knowing they have home-field advantage through MLS Cup.

(1) St. Louis CITY SC vs. Wild Card winner

St. Louis' expansion season has been nothing short of remarkable: 57 points, several records, a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth and defying all external expectations. João Klauss, Eduard Löwen, Roman Bürki and the rest of head coach Bradley Carnell's squad will now look to prove they're playoff warriors as the West's road to MLS Cup runs through CITYPARK.

(2) Seattle Sounders FC vs. (7) FC Dallas

Seattle are in strong form, entering the playoffs on a nine-game unbeaten run (4W-0L-5D) that vaulted them into the West's second seed. The Rave Green, with a veteran core, are back in the playoffs with a point to prove. Meanwhile, Dallas used a 4-1 Decision Day rout of the LA Galaxy to end their streak of pesky draws and prove Jesús Ferreira & Co., could cause damage.

(3) LAFC vs. (6) Vancouver Whitecaps FC

This matchup is a Decision Day (and CCL quarterfinal) rematch after Vancouver rallied for a 1-1 draw against LAFC, who are reigning MLS Cup champions. Dénis Bouanga is in fantastic form, finishing the regular season with 20 goals and seven assists to win the Golden Boot presented by Audi. The Whitecaps' own star, Ryan Gauld, will look to rebound after missing two penalty kicks against Black & Gold goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau on Saturday.

(4) Houston Dynamo FC vs. (5) Real Salt Lake