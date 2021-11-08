Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs field is set: Here are the Round One matchups

After a rollercoaster last few weeks of the regular season and a nail-biting Decision Day, the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs field is now set.
The day started in the East, where Orlando City SC came out on top in a dramatic winner-take-all matchup at CF Montréal thanks to a golazo from Jhegson Mendez and a late insurance goal from Daryl Dike. In another tension-filled contest, the New York Red Bulls hung onto a 1-1 draw at Nashville SC to claim the seventh and final playoff spot and extend their record of making the playoffs to 12 consecutive seasons.
The other to-be-decided place in the East was taken by Atlanta United as they avoided the heavy defeat it would have taken to knock them out of the top seven against FC Cincinnati and got a 2-1 win on the back of the latest wonder goal from Josef Martinez.
There were arguably even more fireworks in the West. For 90 minutes, the LA Galaxy sat firm in the final playoff spot but then a goal deep, deep into stoppage time from Damir Kreilach against Sporting Kansas City saw Real Salt Lake leapfrog LA, whose thrilling 3-3 draw with Minnesota United FC was not enough. It was enough for the Loons, though, as they clinched fifth place. The other to-be-decided spot in the West went to Vancouver Whitecaps FC after they got an impressive 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders.
The Sounders and Sporting KC dropping points opened the door for the Colorado Rapids to finish top of the West with arguably the performance of the day in a 5-2 win over LAFC.
(4) New York City FC vs. (5) Atlanta United
Date, time and broadcast info TBC
- NYCFC at home in 2021: 10-3-4
- Atlanta United on the road in 2021: 4-6-7
- Season matchups: NYCFC narrowly had the better of the regular-season matchups, getting a 1-0 win at Red Bull Arena on June 23, when Gabriel Heinze was still in charge of the Five Stripes. When they met again at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 20, with Gonzalo Pineda leading Atlanta, NYCFC needed a late goal to rescue a 1-1 draw.
(3) Nashville SC vs. (6) Orlando City SC
Date, time and broadcast info TBC
- Nashville at home in 2021: 8-0-9
- Orlando on the road in 2021: 5-7-5
- Season matchups: There's been nothing to choose between these two teams in the 2021 regular season. All three of their matchups finished in ties, with Orlando getting two impressive draws at Nissan Stadium, where Nashville are unbeaten in 2021.
(2) Philadelphia Union vs. (7) New York Red Bulls
Date, time and broadcast info TBC
- Philadelphia at home in 2021: 11-3-3
- New York on the road in 2021: 5-9-3
- Season matchups: While both games at Red Bull Arena finished in ties, Philadelphia won the one game played at Subaru Park, 1-0, back on May 16.
(4) Portland Timbers vs. (5) Minnesota United FC
Date, time and broadcast info TBC
- Portland at home in 2021: 11-4-2
- Minnesota on the road in 2021: 3-7-7
- Season matchups: Minnesota won both the teams' matchups in 2021, winning 1-0 at Providence Park on June 26 and then again, 2-1, at Allianz Arena a month later.
(3) Sporting Kansas City vs. (6) Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Date, time and broadcast info TBC
- Kansas City at home in 2021: 9-3-5
- Vancouver on the road in 2021: 2-5-10
- Season matchups: In the one matchup at Children's Mercy Park this season, Sporting KC ran out emphatic 3-0 winners on May 16. But Vancouver took three points when the teams met at BC Place last month, winning 2-1.
(2) Seattle Sounders FC vs. (7) Real Salt Lake
Date, time and broadcast info TBC
- Seattle at home in 2021: 8-4-5
- Real Salt Lake on the road in 2021: 5-10-2
- Season matchups: Both teams won at home this year, with Seattle triumphing 2-1 at Lumen Field in June and RSL getting revenge at Rio Tinto Stadium with a 1-0 win in September.