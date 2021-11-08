Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Seattle Sounders 1

Two early goals accounted for all the scoring in the Decision Day derby between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, as the sides finished in a 1-1 deadlock at BC Place.

Fredy Montero scored Seattle's lone goal of the match in the eighth minute, with Ryan Gauld notching a 20th-minute leveler for the 'Caps. With the result, the Whitecaps clinched a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs as the No. 6 seed, while the Sounders relinquish the No. 1 seed to the Colorado Rapids, finishing in the second spot ahead of Sporting Kansas City.

The Caps head to SKC and the Sounders host Real Salt Lake in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The match got off to a lively start, as the sides traded goals in the first 20 minutes after kickoff.

Seattle opened the scoring in the eighth minute from the penalty spot after Vancouver's Cristian Dajome was whistled for a handball in his own area while trying to defend a flicked header from Cristian Roldan. That allowed Montero to stride to the spot, where the former Whitecap coolly converted past Maxime Crepeau.

The 1-0 scoreline wouldn't hold for long though, as Gauld leveled for Vancouver just 12 minutes later. The dynamic Scotsman pounced for an opportunistic finish after Seattle couldn't clear a cross into the area, nodding home a perfectly placed header at the far post past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.