Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

The Columbus Crew can clinch an Eastern Conference Semifinal berth in Tuesday's visit to an Atlanta United side looking to keep their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs dream alive in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia

Round One Best-of-3 series

It was a comprehensive result for Columbus in Game 1, as Wilfried Nancy's side cruised to a 2-0 victory at Lower.com Field via Cucho Hernández's brace. The Five Stripes struggled to keep pace in the absence of suspended (red card) star playmaker Thiago Almada, who is slated to return in Game 2.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Both clubs are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
  • Seed: 6th in the Eastern Conference
  • Record: 51 points (13W-9L-12D)

The importance of Almada to Atlanta United's attack was heavily underscored in Game 1, as Atlanta never consistently threatened the host side sans the dynamic Argentine's creativity (league-leading 19 assists in 2023). They registered just one shot (off target), and Giorgos Giakoumakis – the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year – was held under wraps.

With Almada's pending return, the Five Stripes will hope that's enough to force a Game 3 back at Lower.com Field on November 12. If not, it'll be an early offseason for Gonzalo Pineda's team.

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • Seed: 3rd in the Eastern Conference
  • Record: 57 points (16W-9L-9D)

Cucho continues to be one of the more unstoppable attackers in MLS, carrying over his 16g/11a regular season into his postseason debut. The Colombian striker's opener was a vicious shot before he completed the brace with a second-half penalty kick.

It was an encouraging start for a Columbus side that has MLS Cup dreams after a successful first regular season under head coach Wilfried Nancy, which saw them lead the league with 67 goals. So far, they've ably weathered Lucas Zelarayán's midseason departure to the Saudi Pro League.

