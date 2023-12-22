Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United select Derrick Williams in Re-Entry Draft

Atlanta United logo generic
MLSsoccer staff

Atlanta United selected center back Derrick Williams with the first pick in Stage 2 of the 2023 MLS Re-Entry Draft, the club announced Thursday.

To get the top spot, Atlanta traded $50,000 of 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the Re-Entry Draft's No. 19 pick to Toronto FC.

With the transaction, Atlanta are required to make a genuine offer to Williams within seven days. If an agreement cannot be reached between both parties, Atlanta will hold Williams’ Right of First Refusal in MLS.

Williams, 30, has spent three seasons in MLS across the LA Galaxy and D.C. United, tallying 1g/4a in 71 games (65 starts). Capped three times by Ireland’s national team, he’s also made over 250 combined appearances in England for Aston Villa, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.

Born in Germany, Williams holds an American passport and would not occupy an international roster spot if he signs with Atlanta.

Atlanta’s center back situation is in flux as Miles Robinson explores free agency and recent homegrown signing Garrison Tubbs was traded to D.C. United. Luis Abram is their veteran presence, and the club’s reportedly in the market for several additions.

In 2024, Atlanta start their regular-season slate on Feb. 24 at defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Atlanta United Derrick Williams

Related Stories

Columbus Crew sign midfielder Marino Hinestroza from Pachuca
New York City FC sign 15-year-old homegrown forward Zidane Yañez
Luis Suárez joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
More News
More News
Columbus Crew sign midfielder Marino Hinestroza from Pachuca
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign midfielder Marino Hinestroza from Pachuca
New York City FC sign 15-year-old homegrown forward Zidane Yañez
Transfer Tracker

New York City FC sign 15-year-old homegrown forward Zidane Yañez
Your Friday Kickoff: Luis Suárez joins Miami, handing out MLS Christmas gifts
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Luis Suárez joins Miami, handing out MLS Christmas gifts
Luis Suárez joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
Transfer Tracker

Luis Suárez joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
Atlanta United select Derrick Williams in Re-Entry Draft
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United select Derrick Williams in Re-Entry Draft
More News
Video
Video
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
SuperDraft 2024! How does it fit into MLS?
4:53
Extratime

SuperDraft 2024! How does it fit into MLS?
Concacaf Champions Cup 2024! Which MLS team got the best draw?
6:31
Extratime

Concacaf Champions Cup 2024! Which MLS team got the best draw?
Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
5:34
Extratime

Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
More Video