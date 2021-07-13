Atlanta United's Mo Adams to miss 2-3 months with quadriceps injury

It’s another injury setback for young Atlanta United midfielder Mo Adams, who will be sidelined for two to three months with a quadriceps injury, the club announced Monday night.
The injury occurred during Atlanta’s 2-2 draw at Nashville SC last week. Adams was subbed off after just 23 minutes.
The 24-year-old defensive midfielder had started the Five Stripes last two matches following a torn ACL suffered by Emerson Hyndman last month.
Adams underwent successful sports hernia surgery in March, which sidelined him for more than a month.
Defender Alex De John suffered a fractured left elbow in the same match against Nashville and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.