Atlanta United's Mo Adams to miss 2-3 months with quadriceps injury

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

It’s another injury setback for young Atlanta United midfielder Mo Adams, who will be sidelined for two to three months with a quadriceps injury, the club announced Monday night.

The injury occurred during Atlanta’s 2-2 draw at Nashville SC last week. Adams was subbed off after just 23 minutes.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder had started the Five Stripes last two matches following a torn ACL suffered by Emerson Hyndman last month.

Adams underwent successful sports hernia surgery in March, which sidelined him for more than a month.

Defender Alex De John suffered a fractured left elbow in the same match against Nashville and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

